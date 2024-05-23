Fashion & LifestyleInternational

BEAT THE SUMMER HEAT WITH KFC’S NEW RANGE OF SUMMER BEVERAGES

Photo of reporter reporter Follow on X Send an email 2 hours ago
0 81 1 minute read

With temperatures rising across the country, the only question on everyone’s mind is how to beat the heat?

KFC India has the perfect solution – four uniquely refreshing beverages, to not just beat, but help krushthe heat! The icy cold beverages are a must-try in the scorching summer. 

Cool off with the classic Krush Limewhich is the perfect blend of Indian masala and lemony zest.

Consumers who enjoy minty flavours can try the Virgin Mojitowhich infuses lemon and muddled mint with chilled soda.

Next on the summer beverages menu is the Masala Pepsia spicy take on the cult classic. Lastly, there is the Mountain Dew Mojito,a tangy duet of mint & lime, topped with refreshing Mountain Dew.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

Starting at just INR 59, KFC’s refreshing new range of summer drinks is the perfect solution to the summer sun.

So, what are you waiting for? Krush the heat at a KFC restaurant near you and try all four beverages via dine-in and takeaway.

Photo of reporter reporter Follow on X Send an email 2 hours ago
0 81 1 minute read
Photo of reporter

reporter

Related Articles

IDFC FIRST Bank a Class Apart

7 hours ago

Experience Hassle-free Travel Abroad; Apply for a Forex Card on Bajaj Markets

8 hours ago

NxtWave’s NIAT Initiative Aims to Elevate Tech Talent and Build Tech Disruptors for Tomorrow

8 hours ago

Konkona Sen Sharma Joins the P&G Shiksha Movement to #StandUpForLearningGap in a Child’s Education

9 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please allow our advertisement to let us grow