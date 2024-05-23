Medica honours the role of nurses as the compassionate backbone of healthcare

Medica Superspecialty Hospital, the largest private hospital chain in Eastern India, celebrated International Nurses’ Day at a special event, today. Ms. Elizabeth Lee, the Director of the American Centre and Chief Guest, graced the occasion by her distinguished presence and acknowledged the nurses’ contributions in her address. The celebration highlighted the invaluable role nurses play in shaping the future of healthcare. In between cultural performances by the hospital’s nursing staff, the hospital management recognized their unwavering commitment for improving patient outcomes.

International Nurses’ Day, observed annually on 12th May, coincides with Florence Nightingale’s birth anniversary, is a global tribute to the invaluable role of nurses. It recognizes their dedication, compassion, and expertise in delivering high-quality healthcare services. This year’s theme, “Our Nurses. Our Future. The Economic Power of Care,” underscored the pivotal role nurses play in healthcare and society.

On the occasion, Mr. R. Udayan Lahiry, Managing Director, Medica Group of Hospitals, shared, “Nurses are the heart of healthcare. As the saying goes, save one life you’re a hero, save one hundred lives, you’re a nurse. They are the unsung heroes of our healthcare system, who are tirelessly working round the clock to care for our patients with incredible dedication & compassion. Once a year we get an opportunity to show our gratitude & appreciation for these amazing individuals who play such a crucial role in our lives. Our nurses are the backbone of the healthcare sustenance & it is with their resilience, skill & endurance that they keep on serving our patients with a constant smile on their faces. Their hard work & unwavering commitment to humanity has made it possible for seamless functioning of our hospitals. Nursing is not just a profession. It is a calling, and it is through this calling that the nurses are making a difference in the lives of so many. It’s important for the society to understand this and acknowledge their role in healing of their loved ones. The profession needs to be respected, recognized and valued for youngsters to find it appealing to choose as their life’s calling.”

Mr. Ayanabh Debgupta, Jt. Managing Director, Medica Group of Hospitals, expressed, “From administering medication to offering emotional support, nurses play a vital role in every step of a patient’s journey to recovery. Nurses are more than just care givers. They are advocates, educators and sometimes even cheer leaders. They answer questions, calm anxieties and it is their continuous human touch that makes all the difference as a patient recover. Let’s take this opportunity to extend our deepest gratitude to these nurses who have touched our lives, braving all odds and adversities. This year’s theme, ‘Our Nurses. Our Future. The Economic Power of Care,’ highlights the significant impact that nurses have on the health and the economic stability of communities worldwide. From initial assessment and innovative care models to supervision, research and evaluation, nurses today are orchestrating every stage of the patient’s experience, improving efficiency and outcomes along the way. Significant increase in the number of nursing colleges and specialized training courses are further fueling their ambitions.”

About Medica Group of Hospitals: Medica Group of Hospitals, one of the major chains of hospitals in Eastern India today, has built and managed numerous healthcare facilities across the Eastern region over the past few years. The group has footprints in West Bengal, Jharkhand, Odisha, and Assam.