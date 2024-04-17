8th Edition of Payoneer’s Global Flagship Event Set to Empower Service Export SMBs in India

Payoneer (NASDAQ: PAYO), the financial technology company empowering the world’s Small and Medium-sized businesses (SMBs) to transact, do business, and grow globally, has announced the 8th edition of its global flagship event in India, Payoneer Elevate.

Gaurav Shisodia, Vice President – India,Payoneer

Scheduled to take place in New Delhi on April 18, 2024, this one-of-a-kind event aims to empower SMBs engaged in service exports like IT, web and app development, programming and technical support, consulting and management, and digital marketing & sales looking to thrive in the rising, global economy.

Payoneer Elevate stands out as a marquee event, featuring influential thought leaders and policymakers from the industry sharing insights for international businesses, identifying global trends in service exports, and unlocking the next frontiers of growth for Indian SMBs.

The event will feature sessions filled with invaluable industry insights, led by influential thought leaders such as Sanjeev Bikchandani, Founder of InfoEdge; Jeet Vijay, CEO of MeitY Startup Hub; Naina Lal Kidwai, Chairperson of Rothschild India and Founder of Indias Sanitation Coalition; Pramod Bhasin, Chairman of ICRIER and Founder of Genpact Ltd; and Vani Dandia, Founder of CherryPeachPlum Growth Partners. Topics include “India’s Service Sector Supremacy: Key Drivers Shaping the Era of Transformation & Global Opportunities,” “Unlocking the People Potential for India @100: Harnessing the Young Workforce and Reimagining Recruitment, Retention, and Upskilling,” and “Lessons in Brand Building for Indias Service Sector.

Gaurav Shisodia, Vice President – India, Payoneer said “Indias service ecosystem is experiencing dynamic growth, positioning the sector with an average growth rate of 24% over the last two years. At Payoneer, we have witnessed an increase in our customer base in India by 54% in service exports-focused businesses since 2016 (as of Dec 31st, 2023), fueled by convenience, dedicated local support, and our commitment to support business growth for global expansion.”

“Elevate 2024 underscores Payoneers dedication to empowering businesses by facilitating learning, networking, and access to industry thought leaders and domain experts through curated sessions and workshops on pivotal topics of Finance, HR, and Growth.”

Through meticulously curated knowledge-led workstreams facilitated by domain experts, attendees will gain invaluable insights and effective strategies for international expansion. The workstreams will cover topics such as “Tax Tightrope: Navigating Taxation Implications for Businesses Eyeing Global Growth”; “Mastering Global HR: Hiring & Compliance,” “The Next Wave in Performance Management: From OKRs to Technology,” “Acing the Funding Juggernaut: Raising Capital – Bootstraps and Beyond,” “From India With Love: Shaping the Global Demand for Made in India Services and Products,” and “The AI Disruption: How Artificial Intelligence and Data Analytics Will Drive Future-Ready Marketing,” among others.

Founded in 2005, Payoneer is a global multi-currency financial stack, supporting up to 11 of the worlds most traded currencies in 190+ countries and territories empowering cross-border businesses to effortlessly get paid, manage, and expand their international transactions. Payoneers local receiving accounts enable businesses to accept payments from global customers, vendors, and marketplaces in multiple currencies across borders. This allows SMBs to operate virtually in international markets regardless of their geographical location.

Payoneer is the financial technology company empowering the world’s small and medium-sized businesses to transact, do business, and grow globally. Payoneer was founded in 2005 with the belief that talent is equally distributed, but opportunity is not. It is our mission to enable any entrepreneur and business anywhere to participate and succeed in an increasingly digital global economy. Since our founding, we have built a global financial stack that removes barriers and simplifies cross-border commerce. We make it easier for millions of SMBs, particularly in emerging markets, to connect to the global economy, pay and get paid, manage their funds across multiple currencies, and grow their businesses.

