Signify Illuminates 60+ Tribal Villages in Parvathipuram Manyam, Andhra Pradesh, Touching Over 17,000 Lives

Signify the world leader in lighting, has illuminated 61 tribal and marginal villages in Parvathipuram Manyam district, Andhra Pradesh, with energy-efficient LED street lighting to enhance the safety of local citizens. The project was executed in partnership with a grassroot NGO, Jana Kalyana Samakhya as part of the company’s ‘Har Gaon Roshan‘ CSR program, which focuses on sustainable rural development and womens safety across India.

Signify illuminates 60+ tribal villages in Parvathipuram Manyam district, Andhra Pradesh

The project is contributing to enhancing the safety and security of the local community, allowing them to conduct regular meetings to discuss their issues. The illuminated streets have reduced the risk of human-wildlife conflict cases, providing more time for economic & livelihood activities, allowing children to do more outdoor activities, and enhancing womens safety.

The initiative has brought about a favorable transformation for more than 16,500 villagers and over 3,900 households with over 700 high-quality energy efficient outdoor streetlights.

Commenting on the project, Nikhil Gupta, Head of Marketing, Strategy, Govt. Affairs & CSR – Signify, Greater India said, “Our CSR strategy and initiatives resonate with our brand purpose which is to unlock the extraordinary potential of light for brighter lives and a better world. We are strongly committed to our CSR initiatives and our vision for developing underprivileged diverse communities. We are proud to have partnered with Jana Kalyana Samakhya on this project, helping improve lives in the tribal villages of Andhra Pradesh.”

“Working with Signify aligns with our greater goals and together we have impacted the lives of people living in these tribal villages, providing them with access to clean and energy-efficient street lighting solutions. We appreciate Signifys efforts towards enhancing the safety of the local people,” said Mr. Nidhil Varghese, CEO Jana Kalyana Samakhya.

This project is set to leverage technology and innovation for isolated communities by providing essential services such as lighting solutions to brighten the path to a brighter future.

