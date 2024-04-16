Home

News

Alert India! IMD Predicts Heatwave Conditions For This Week; Check Affected Areas

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heat wave conditions for this week, in multiple parts of the country including Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana among others. Here’s all you need to know…

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

IMD Weather Update

New Delhi: Summers are here and its only May when the temperatures have started to rise excessively; the Mumbai Weather and Bengaluru Weather is alarming as the maximum temperatures touch about 40 degree Celsius daily. When these cities, where temperatures usually remain moderate are experiencing such a weather, the Northern states are even worse. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has recently made a prediction about heatwave conditions in several parts of the country, in this week. The IMD Weather Forecast highlights all the places in India, which will be experiencing scorching heat in this week and places where the weather will be humid and hot. An IMD Advisory has also been issued for people of the affected areas, to prevent themselves from the heat wave. Here’s all you need to know…

IMD Weather Forecast: Heatwave Conditions In These Areas

As mentioned earlier, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has made a weather forecast, predicting heat wave conditions in parts of India, for the coming five days, i.e. from April 16 to April 20, 2024. Heat wave conditions are likely to prevail over parts of Odisha, Gangetic West Bengal, Konkan, Saurashtra and Kutch, coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, and Telangana over the next five days, the India Meteorological Department said on Tuesday in its latest update. To be precise, heat wave conditions are expected in isolated pockets of Odisha, Gangetic West Bengal during April 16-20; north Konkan, Saurashtra and Kutch during Tuesday-Wednesday; coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam on Wednesday-Thursday and Telangana during Tuesday-Thursday.

Besides, the weather bureau updated that hot and humid weather is very likely to prevail over Gangetic West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, Rayalaseema from Tuesday-Saturday; Coastal Karnataka, Kerala and Mahe on Tuesday-Wednesday; coastal areas of Gujarat from Tuesday-Thursday; Konkan and Goa during Thursday-Saturday. The warm night is very likely to prevail over Madhya Maharashtra during Tuesday-Thursday and over Odisha during Wednesday-Saturday.

In the first spell of heat wave, heat wave conditions prevailed over parts of east and peninsular India in early April. Regions that experienced heat waves in the first spell were Odisha, Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand, Vidarbha, North Interior Karnataka, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, Rayalaseema and Telangana.

IMD Issues Advisory To Keep Safe From Heatwave Conditions

IMD advised people to avoid heat exposure, wear lightweight, light colour, loose, cotton clothes, cover head, use a cloth, hat or umbrella. Heatwave is a condition of air temperature that becomes fatal to the human body when exposed. It is defined based on the temperature thresholds over a region in terms of actual temperature or its departure from normal. The heat wave is considered if the maximum temperature of a station reaches at least 40 degrees Celsius or more for plains and at least 30 degrees Celsius or more for Hilly regions.

In another news, the residents might finally get a relief from the Bengaluru Heatwave as IMD has predicted sparse rain in Bengaluru and some other areas of Karnataka between April 17 and April 19, 2024.

(Inputs from ANI)







