IAF Dalip Singh Majithia, Squadron Leader Who Served In Second World War Dies At 103

IAF Dalip Singh Majithia, who retired as a Squadron Leader, served in the World War II and as 1,100 flying hours to his name, has passed away at the age of 103. Know all about him…

IAF Dalip Singh Majithia (File Photo)

New Delhi: The Indian Air Force (IAF) is the air wing of the Indian Armed Forces and its main aim is to keep the India airspace same and during armed conflicts and war, conduct aerial warfare. The IAF is the fourth-largest air force in the world and every member who serves the IAF, is a true example of a patriot. It was a dark day for the Indian Air Force today as its oldest pilot, IAF Dalip Singh Majithia has passed away at the age of 103. With 1,100 flying hours credited to his name, IAF Majithia has also served in the Second World War and flew alongside Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw and Aghar Khan, who later became the Pakistan Air Force Chief. Know all about IAF Dalip Singh Majithia…

Indian Air Force’s Oldest Pilot Dalip Singh Majithia Passes Away

As mentioned earlier, veteran air warrior Squadron Leader Dalip Singh Majithia (retd), who joined the Indian Air Force during the tumultuous years of World War II and distinguished himself as a “fearless aviator” during his career, has died. He was 103. The centenarian, who had “over 1,100 flying hours to his name”, including missions in aircraft such as Hurricanes and Spitfires, passed away at Uttarakhand’s Rudrapur in the early hours of Tuesday, IAF sources said. He was affectionately called ‘Maji’ by his fellow air warriors.

IAF Dalip Singh Majithia Served In World War II

After earning his wings in May 1941, IAF Dalip Singh Majithia began serving in the IAF Volunteer Reserve (IAFVR) and then, at the time of the Second World War, six Coastal Defence Flights (CDF) were established and it was the IAFVR pilots who operated the flights. IAF Dalip Singh Majithia has also flown along with (Field Marshal) Sam Manekshaw (then-Major) and Asghar Khan who went on to become the Chief Of Pakistan Air Force.

Who Is IAF Dalip Singh Majithia

Sqn Ldr Majithia’s leadership skills were forged and tested in the crucible of war, the Indian Air Force said. From patrolling of skies to reconnaissance and bombing missions, he took on each challenge with grit, skill and unparalleled courage. His tenure as the flight commander of the legendary Number 4 Squadron — ‘The Fighting Oorials’ — from 1942 to 1943 at Burma, remains etched in the annals of history, the IAF sources added. Under his guidance, this squadron became synonymous with bravery and camaraderie, and earned accolades and admiration from all quarters, they said.

The IAF on Tuesday bade final farewell to its icon as the centenarian air warrior left an impressive legacy behind. He was born in Shimla on July 27, 1920 and his passion for aviation propelled him to join the IAF volunteer reserve in 1940 during the tumultuous years of World War II, the IAF sources said. He was born in Shimla on July 27, 1920 and his passion for aviation propelled him to join the IAF volunteer reserve in 1940 during the tumultuous years of World War II, the IAF sources said.

