Ambedkar Soul Must Be Blessing Me for Article 370 Move: PM Modi In Nagpur

Babasaheb Ambedkar’s Soul Must Be Blessing Me for Article 370 Move: PM Modi In Nagpur | Top Quotes

The PM alleged the opposition parties were against the country’s “virasat” (heritage) and were “vikas virodhi” (anti-development).

File Photo (ANI)

Nagpur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday launched a blistering attack against the opposition for saying that the Constitution and democracy would be in danger if he wins a third term in office. During his speech in Nagpur, the prime minister also asserted abrogation of Article 370 ensured the statute book was implemented throughout the country.

Addressing a rally at Kanhan town of Nagpur district in support of ruling alliance candidates from Nagpur, Ramtek, Bhandara-Gondiya Lok Sabha seats of Maharashtra, the PM said chief Constitution maker B R Ambedkar’s soul must be blessing him for nullifying Article 370 which provided special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

The BJP’s star campaigner accused the opposition of fooling people by saying that the Constitution would be changed if he gets a third term in office and asked if democracy had not come under threat during Emergency (1975-77).

The PM said the opposition’s abuses targeted at him will only help in increasing the BJP-led NDA’s Lok Sabha seat tally.

This was Modi’s second visit to Vidarbha, where polling will take place in the first phase on April 19, this week. On Monday, he campaigned for BJP nominees of Chandrapur and Gadchiroli-Chimur.

“If the Constitution was so important, why wasn’t it in force in the entire country till Article 370 was abrogated (in 2019). The opposition resisted the abrogation because it was soft on separatists,” he claimed.

Modi said due to the abrogation of Article 370, Dalits and tribals in the Union Territory have now got constitutional rights, while under the Congress rule they were ignored for votebank politics.

“Ambedkar’s soul must be blessing Modi after the abrogation of Article 370,” he said, touting the landmark step as his government’s achievement.

Seeking another term in office to take forward his agenda of development, he told the gathering, “The work I have done in last 10 years is just an appetiser; main course yet to come.”

“For the next five years, your dream is Modi’s sankalp. Each and every moment of mine is dedicated for your welfare and the country’s progress. 24/7 for 2047,” he said.

The BJP stalwart said the upcoming elections are not an exercise just to elect MPs but to strengthen India’s foundation for 1,000 years.







