Techno Main Salt Lake’s Annual Tech Fest EDGE 2024: A Celebration Of Innovation And Ingenuity

Techno India Group, the largest private education group in Eastern India, hosted EDGE 2024, a three – day annual technical fest, heralding the beginning of a journey into technology, imagination and ingenuity. The fest, witnessed a convergence of industry experts, esteemed dignitaries and enthusiastic participants, all united by a common passion for innovation.

The inaugural ceremony commenced with a lamp-lighting ceremony, symbolising the illumination of knowledge and the dawn of a new era in technological exploration. Prof Manoshi Roychowdhury, Co-Chairperson, Techno India Group, delivered the welcome address, thus setting the stage for an evening filled with inspiration and aspiration.

Shri Debashis Sen, Former Chairman-Managing Director of WBHIDCO, graced the occasion as the Chief Guest, and gave a motivating speech that resonated with attendees. Prof Dr Sujoy Biswas, Director and CEO of Techno India Group, Prof Dr Rina Paladhi, Director of Techno India Group, Prof Dr Dipankar Bhattacharya, Principal of Techno Main Salt Lake and Prof Dr Samiran Chattopadhyay, the Vice Chancellor of Techno India University, Mr Sourav Hariyanvi, Actor, Model, Film Producer and CEO of High Hopes Entertainment and Miss Hina Aftab were present for the inauguration ceremony.

The highlight of the inaugural ceremony was the release of red and black balloons, symbolizing the spirit of innovation and creativity that encapsulates EDGE 2024. Attendees were reminded of their responsibility to soar high and embrace ambition as they embark on their journey of exploration.

“EDGE 2024 was not just a fest; it was a celebration of human ingenuity and the limitless possibilities of technology. As we embarked on this journey, we embraced innovation and creativity, paving the way for a brighter future of the students,” said Prof Manoshi Roychowdhury, Co-Chairperson, Techno India Group.

The fest had interesting activities throughout the day. They included –

Bughunt: In this event, code snippets were presented to the participant for them to find the error such that it generates an accurate output, testing the participants debugging skills. Participants get to choose their own preferred programming languages such as Java, C, C++, python.

Cryptoquest: In this event, coding was made a tad more fun by implementing a task where the participant has to find out hidden messages by solving ciphers and steganography questions.

Geekathon: This event provided an open theme hackathon where the participants got to choose any topic of their choice and showcase their problem-solving interests. Participants are required to provide a PPT along with a working prototype on the day of the hackathon.

Flawless: In this event, the participant’s coding skills were put to test by implementing a task, providing an ICPC style rank list where they get to showcase their problem-solving skills.

Boardroom: This event helped the participants to get an idea about who are the members behind great businesses like CEO, CFO, CTO, HRO, IE and how they affect business by giving their suggestions in decision making. The real-life situations and problems related to the business world will make you brainstorm and come up with a solution according to your assigned role.

B-Plan: In this event, a team or an individual could promote their business ideas to the judges who are a significant presence in the industry. The best of these pitches are often rewarded with fundings from business owners and investors.

B-Quiz: This quiz competition aimed at testing the participants’ knowledge about the business world. The questions explore the happenings of the industry and events that have been significant in the business.

Brand-It: This event is a poster and advertisement making competition on a predefined theme/ imaginary product. The idea of this event is to allow the players to explore their creativity as well as their marketing power and convince judges of their idea through visual media.

Valorant: In this event, the participants got to experience gaming where a 5v5 character-based tactical FPS where precise gunplay meets unique agent abilities.

Counter Strike 2 (pro-league): Participants who are professional gamers as well as eager learners got to enjoy a tailor crafted competition. Counter Strike-2, was a bigger platform, bigger stakes with CS-2 5v5 standard matchmaking rules as always.

Battlegrounds Mobile India Championship: In this event, participants got to go all guns blazing and take down their foe, with a coarse session of gaming. EA Sports FC’24 (FIFA 24), This event brought the participants a chance to lace up their boots, hit the field, and prepare to showcase their skills in the most authentic sports gaming experience ever.

E Football: In this event participants got a chance to delve deeper into the world of e football, show their skills, defend, attack and score goals in an online football tournament.

The unveiling of EDGE 2024 marked the beginning of a festival filled with exciting and innovative events. Attendees poured out of the auditorium, eager to immerse themselves in the myriad experiences of the fest.