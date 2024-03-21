NationalPolitics

Arvind Kejriwal Moves To Supreme Court After ED Team Reaches Delhi CM’s Residence For Questioning

New Delhi: A team from the Enforcement Directorate reached the Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s residence for questioning under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. This comes after the Delhi High Court refused to grant protection from arrest to Kejriwal in the liquor policy case. According to the reports, team consists of 12 officials are inside the residence of the chief minister.  Delhi minister Saurabh Bharadwaj has also reached the spot on Thursday evening.

“The way the police are inside and nobody is being allowed in, it seems like a raid is being conducted. It seems they have planned to arrest Arvind Kejriwal,” Bharadwaj said.


