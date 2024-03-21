Home

Congress Reveals 34 Candidates For Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly Polls

File Photo (ANI)

Itanagar: Ahead of the upcoming Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, the Congress party has made a significant move by releasing their meticulously chosen list of 34 candidates running for state assembly seats on Thursday. This calculated move highlights Congress’s resolve to make a mark in the north-eastern state’s political scene as the election battleground heats up. The list was released in a press release signed by the AICC General Secretary KC Venugopal.

List Of Candidates And Their Constituencies

The Congress have given tickets to candidates including Yumlam Achung from Itanagar, Sanhey Phuntsok from Mukto, Kumar Wali from Bameng, Kompu Dolo from Chayangtajo, Tame Gyadi from Seppa-East, Smt Gollo Yapung Tana from Pakke Kasang and several other candidates from their favourable constituencies.

Congress releases a list of candidates for elections to the Legislative Assembly of Arunachal Pradesh pic.twitter.com/mVZa3bh1nt — ANI (@ANI) March 21, 2024

The announcement of the candidate roster occurs at a critical moment, indicating Congress’s sincere desire to strengthen its position and pose a serious threat to its adversaries. Every candidate chosen embodies the party’s values and objectives for the development of Arunachal Pradesh and brings a special combination of expertise, passion, and vision.

Strategic Decision Behind Selection Of Candidates

Congress’s carefully selected candidates seek to connect with voters as the election season approaches by addressing their hopes and concerns in a variety of areas. The party’s all-encompassing strategy demonstrates its commitment to promoting inclusive growth and development in the state and standing up for the rights of the people.

Arunachal Pradesh is expected to witness a fiercely contested election, and Congress has carefully selected a mix of experienced leaders and bright rookies who can successfully negotiate the intricate political landscape of the state. Every candidate has a strong commitment to furthering the welfare agenda of the state and serving the people.

The release of the candidates for Congress infuses the political conversation with new life and excites both voters and political watchers. With the campaign trail gaining steam, all eyes are on the Congress candidates, who stand ready to share their ideas for the future of Arunachal Pradesh and win over people from all throughout the state.

Will These Polls Effects Congress’s Political Landscape?

The upcoming elections are extremely important for Arunachal Pradesh since they present a chance for the people to influence the direction of government and development in the region. In light of this, the field of candidates running for Congress presents itself as an appealing option that speaks to the hopes of the populace and provides a solid substitute for advancement and prosperity.

Congress is unwavering in its commitment to interacting with people, elevating their voices, and outlining a thorough plan for the socioeconomic development of Arunachal Pradesh in the lead-up to the elections. Congress is prepared to fight the elections with vigour, commitment, and a resolute emphasis on providing inclusive and accountable governance to the people of Arunachal Pradesh, now that its slate of 34 candidates has been made public.

All eyes are on the Congress party and its candidates as the election drama plays out, as they set out to win the public’s trust and usher in a new age of development and prosperity for Arunachal Pradesh.

(With inputs from ANI)







