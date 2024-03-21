Congress Likely To Field Ajay Rai From Varanasi Against PM Modi: Sources

Varanasi: In a major development, the Congress has finalised the names of its candidates for Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha seats. The grand old party has fielded veteran leader Ajay Rai against Prime Minister Narendra Modi from the Varanasi constituency, as per Zee News sources. The sources further said that there were no discussions were held about the Raebareli and Amethi seats. The Congress has decided that state president Ajay Rai from Varanasi, Tanuj Punia from Barabanki and Imran Masood from Saharanpur LS seat.

(Note: This is a developing story and further details will be added.)