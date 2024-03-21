NationalPolitics

Congress Likely To Field Ajay Rai From Varanasi Against PM Modi: Sources

Photo of reporter reporter Follow on X Send an email 7 seconds ago
0 0 Less than a minute

Varanasi: In a major development, the Congress has finalised the names of its candidates for Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha seats. The grand old party has fielded veteran leader Ajay Rai against Prime Minister Narendra Modi from the Varanasi constituency, as per Zee News sources. The sources further said that there were no discussions were held about the Raebareli and Amethi seats. The Congress has decided that state president Ajay Rai from Varanasi, Tanuj Punia from Barabanki and Imran Masood from Saharanpur LS seat.

(Note: This is a developing story and further details will be added.)


Source link

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

Photo of reporter reporter Follow on X Send an email 7 seconds ago
0 0 Less than a minute
Photo of reporter

reporter

Related Articles

Post-Mortem Report Reveals 23 Stab Wounds With Sharp Weapon

3 hours ago

Rakuten India Issues Urgent Warning on Fraudulent “R-ole” Scam

4 hours ago

Progility Technologies Pvt. Ltd. Strengthens Leadership with Appointment of Julian Wheatland as CEO

4 hours ago

KB Kachru Elected as HAI President for 2-year Term, IHCL’s Rohit Khosla Takes Charge as Vice President

4 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please allow our advertisement to let us grow