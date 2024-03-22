Because Of His Own Deeds…: Upset Anna Hazare Reacts On Kejriwals Arrest

“I am very upset that Arvind Kejriwal..” Anna Hazare’s first reaction on Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest in liquor policy case.

‘Because Of His Own Deeds…’: ‘Upset’ Anna Hazare Reacts On Kejriwal’s Arrest – WATCH

New Delhi: Social activist Anna Hazare on Friday expressed his displeasure over Arvind Kejriwal “making liquor policies” and said that the arrest of the Delhi Chief Minister “is because of his own deeds”. “I am very upset that Arvind Kejriwal, who used to work with me, raise his voice against liquor, is now making liquor policies. His arrest is because of his own deeds,” Anna Hazare said in Ahmednagar.

#WATCH | Ahmednagar, Maharashtra: On ED arresting Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Social activist Anna Hazare says, “I am very upset that Arvind Kejriwal, who used to work with me, raise his voice against liquor, is now making liquor policies. His arrest is because of his own deeds…” pic.twitter.com/aqeJEeecfM — ANI (@ANI) March 22, 2024







