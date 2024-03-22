NationalPolitics

Nirmal NR.372 Ticket Number Winner List, Agent Name

Photo of reporter reporter Follow on X Send an email 5 seconds ago
0 0 1 minute read

live

Kerala Lottery Result Today 22-03-2024 LIVE Updates: Kerala Lottery results for Nirmal NR.372 ticket number will be declared today, March 22, 2024, at 3:00 PM

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

Kerala Lottery Result Today 22-03-2024(SOON) LIVE: Nirmal NR.372 Ticket Number Winner List, Agent Name

Kerala Lottery Result Today 22-03-2024 LIVE Updates: Kerala Lottery results for Nirmal NR.372 ticket number will be declared today, March 22, 2024, at 3:00 PM. The live results for today’s Kerala Lottery Result will begin at 3:00 PM, and the official results will be published at 4:00 PM on Friday. The Kerala lottery result 2024 for the Nirmal NR.372 ticket number Lottery Result draw on March 20, 2024, will be held at Gorky Bhavan, Near Bakery Junction, Palayam, Thiruvananthapuram. Check the prize breakup here:-

LIVE Updates Kerala Lottery Result 

Disclaimer: Lottery participation can be addictive, and it is crucial to engage in it responsibly. The information presented on this page is for informational purposes exclusively and should not be interpreted as advice or encouragement. 




Source link

Photo of reporter reporter Follow on X Send an email 5 seconds ago
0 0 1 minute read
Photo of reporter

reporter

Related Articles

Kejriwal’s Arrest Will Give Birth To Mass Movement: Akhilesh Yadav Says BJP Fears Defeat In Lok Sabha Polls

5 hours ago

Rahul Gandhi To Meet Kejriwal

6 hours ago

Arvind Kejriwal Arrest LIVE: AAP Calls Nationwide Protest,

6 hours ago

Arvind Kejriwal Arrested: Delhi CM Reaches ED Office

13 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please allow our advertisement to let us grow