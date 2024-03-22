SKF Empowers Commercial Vehicle Mechanics with Innovative Campaign

SKF India, a premier provider of automotive solutions, proudly announces the commencement of a comprehensive nationwide truck activation campaign, “Install Confidence, Install SKF“, tailored specifically for commercial vehicle mechanics. The truck activation will span across more than 50 cities in 18 states, engaging with an estimated 5000 mechanics over the next few months. The primary objective of the initiative is to create awareness about SKF offerings for Commercial Vehicles (CVs) demonstrating their pivotal role in streamlining the lives of mechanics while championing sustainability within the automotive sector.

SKF India launches Install Confidence, Install SKF Truck Activation Campaign

Alagesan Thasari, Director of SKF Automotive India & Southeast Asia, stated, “At SKF, we acknowledge our responsibility to the industries we serve, the society we’re a part of, and the planet we inhabit. The SKF Truck Activation Campaign represents a significant step towards bridging the gap between manufacturers and mechanics, fostering collaboration, and driving positive change within the automotive aftermarket industry. Through these initiatives, we aspire not only to empower mechanics but also to propel our collective journey towards a circular society.”

Inside the uniquely designed truck, SKF will be showcasing offerings for CVs to the mechanics, educating them on the SKF Mechanic Partnership Program which offers them a unique opportunity to win exciting gifts. The truck will serve as a hub for knowledge exchange and skill enhancement, equipping mechanics with the latest trends and insights to excel in their profession.

Knowledge Sharing Session with Mechanics Inside the Truck

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

An immersive VR (Virtual Reality) experience awaits the mechanics in the SKF truck, wherein they will be transported into a virtual world where they can explore the wide range of SKF products and their applications.

In line with it’s purpose – ‘Together, we re-imagine rotation for a better tomorrow’, SKF remains dedicated to developing intelligent and clean solutions that contribute to a sustainable and better tomorrow for both people and the planet. SKF continues to reaffirm its strong association with the mechanics community through this exclusive initiative and build a sustainable future.

About SKF

SKF is a world-leading provider of innovative solutions that help industries become more competitive and sustainable. By making products lighter, more efficient, longer lasting, and repairable, we help our customers improve their rotating equipment performance and reduce their environmental impact. Our offering around the rotating shaft includes bearings, seals, lubrication management, condition monitoring, and services. Founded in 1907, SKF is represented in approximately 130 countries and has around 17,000 distributor locations worldwide. Annual sales in 2023 were SEK 103,881 million and the number of employees was 40,396.

For more information, please visit www.skf.com/in.

SKF is a registered trademark of the SKF Group.