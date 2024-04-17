BJD Releases 5th List of Candidates, Naveen Patnaik To Fight From Kantabanji, Check Full List

BJD chief and Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik has been fielded to contest from Kantabanji seat in Western Odisha apart from his home turf Hinjili.

Odisha Assembly Election 2024: The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) on Wednesday released the fifth list of candidates for Odisha Assembly elections 2024 and as per the list, BJD chief and Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik has been fielded to contest from Kantabanji seat in Western Odisha apart from his home turf Hinjili.

BJD chief Naveen Patnaik announced the 5th candidates list in a video message and said Prasanna Acharya and Rohit Pujari has been swapped. He said while Prasanna Acharya will now contest from Rairakhol while Pujari has been fielded from Sambalpur.

Previously, the BJD had nominated Acharya from Sambalpur and he was not happy over his candidature from Sambalpur as he was keen to contest from Rairakhol Assembly seat.

Odisha Assembly Polls: BJD Candidates List

Laxmipriya Nayak- Chitrakonda

Naveen Patnaik- Kantabanji

Barsha Singh Bariha- Padampur

Arundhati Kumari Devi -Deogarh

Sanjukta Singh- Angul

Dilip Nayak- Nimapada

Sulakshana Geetanjali Devi-Sanakhemundi

Indira Nanda-Jeypore

Rohit Pujari-Sambalpur

Prasanna Acharya- Rairakhol

Prior to this, the BJP on Tuesday released the second list of 21 candidates for the Odisha Assembly election 2024 and fielded Dilip Ray from Rourkela. With this, the BJP declared candidates on 133 of the 147 assembly seats in the state. The BJP had on April 2 announced the list of 112 candidates for Assembly elections in Odisha.

Odisha Assembly Election 2024: Full Schedule

As per the announcement from the EC, the voting for the 147-member Odisha assembly will be held in four phases and the voters will cast their votes on four dates — May 13, May 20, May 25, June 1. The counting of the votes will take place on June 4 and the results will be announced on the same day.

Poll Event Phase I II III IV Notification Date 18 Apr 26 Apr 29 Apr 07 May Last Date for filing nomination 25 Apr 03 May 06 May 14 May Scrutiny of nomination 26 Apr 04 May 07 May 15 May Last Date for Withdrawal of nomination 29 Apr 06 May 09 May 17 May Date of Poll 13 May 2024 20 May 2024 25 May 2024 01 June 2024 Date of Counting of Votes 4 June 2024







