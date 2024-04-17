NationalPolitics

PM Modi During Rally in Assam's Nalbari

What Congress Could Not Do In 60 Years, Modi Did In 10 Years: PM Modi During Rally in Assam's Nalbari

PM Modi said developing Assam has always been his government's priority.
Assam Lok Sabha Election 2024: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday addressed an election rally in Assam’s Nalbari and came down heavily on the Congress saying what the grand old party could not do in 60 years, he as prime minister did it in 10 years. He went on to say that the North-East, which was given only problems by Congress, has been transformed by the BJP into a source of possibilities. He also added that the Congress fuelled separatism and Modi made efforts for peace and security.

“Today Modi’s guarantee is going on in the entire country and the North East itself is a witness to Modi’s guarantee. The North-East, which was given only problems by Congress, has been transformed by the BJP into a source of possibilities. Congress fueled separatism and Modi made efforts for peace and security. What Congress could not do in 60 years, Modi did in 10 years,” PM Modi said.




