BJP Election Incharges: The BJP has appointed election in-charges and co-in-charges for several states given the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections 2024.

HERE IS THE LIST

Former Haryana BJP president OP Dhankhar has been appointed as the in-charge of Delhi, Dr Dinesh Sharma has been appointed as the in-charge of Maharashtra, and Sanjiv Chaurasia has been appointed as the in-charge of Uttar Pradesh.