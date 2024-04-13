Home

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP Releases Its Star Campaigners For Upcoming Polls, Gujarat Assembly By-Elections; Check List

Days before the upcoming polls, BJP has released a list of 40 star campaigners who will campaign for the BJP Candidates for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 and the Gujarat Assembly By-Elections.

New Delhi: The Lok Sabha Elections 2024 are round the corner and in less than a week, the first phase of voting will begin. Ahead of the upcoming polls, the political leaders of different parties have been campaigning for the upcoming elections and have been releasing their lists of candidates for different constituencies alongside. In a latest development, the current ruling party, the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) has released a list of star campaigners who will be campaigning for the candidates of the upcoming General Elections the Gujarat Assembly By-Elections. Check the complete list of the BJP Star Campaigners…

BJP Releases List Of Star Campaigners

As mentioned earlier, the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) has released a list of 40 star campaigners for the Lok Sabha elections and assembly by-election in Gujarat. The list includes PM Narendra Modi, JP Nadda, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, HM Amit Shah, EAM S Jaishankar, CM Bhupendra Patel, state party chief CR Paatil and former CM Vijay Rupani among others. The BJP Leaders will campaign for BJP candidates for Lok Sabha Elections 2024 and Bye-Elections to the 26-Vijapur,83-Porbandae, 85-Manavadar, 108-Khambhat and 136-Vaghodia Legislative Assembly Constituencies in the State of Gijarat.

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP Star Campaigners

Here is a list of BJP Star Campaigners, as announced by the political party..

Narendra Modi Jagat Prakash Nadda Rajnath Singh Amitbhai Shah Nitin Gadkari Smriti Irani S Jaishankar Arjun Munda Dr Bharthi Pawar Yogi Adityanath Bhajan Lal Sharma Devendra Fadnavis Mohan Yadav Himanta Biswa Sarma K Annamalai Manoj Tiwari Vishnu Deo Sai Bhupendrabhai Patel CR Patil Ratnakar Vijaybhai Rupani Parshottambhai Rupala Mansukhbhai Mandaviya Nitinbhai Patel Gordhanbhai Zadafiya Bharatbhai Boghara Rajnibhai Patel Raghubhai Humbal Rushikeshbhai Patel Kunwarjibhai Bavaliya Bhanuben Babariya Harshbhai Sanghvi IK Jadeja Prashantbhai Korat Gautambhai Gediya Dipikaben Saradava Ramilaben Barah Rambhai Mokariya Alpeshbhai Thakur Parindu Bhagat

The Lok Sabha Elections 2024 will be conducted in a total of seven phases with the first phase beginning on April 19, 2024 and the last phase will take place from June 1, 2024. The counting of votes will happen on June 4, 2024.







