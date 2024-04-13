NationalPolitics

BJP Releases Its Star Campaigners For Upcoming Polls, Gujarat Assembly By-Elections; Check List

Days before the upcoming polls, BJP has released a list of 40 star campaigners who will campaign for the BJP Candidates for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 and the Gujarat Assembly By-Elections.

PM Modi
New Delhi: The Lok Sabha Elections 2024 are round the corner and in less than a week, the first phase of voting will begin. Ahead of the upcoming polls, the political leaders of different parties have been campaigning for the upcoming elections and have been releasing their lists of candidates for different constituencies alongside. In a latest development, the current ruling party, the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) has released a list of star campaigners who will be campaigning for the candidates of the upcoming General Elections the Gujarat Assembly By-Elections. Check the complete list of the BJP Star Campaigners

BJP Releases List Of Star Campaigners

As mentioned earlier, the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) has released a list of 40 star campaigners for the Lok Sabha elections and assembly by-election in Gujarat. The list includes PM Narendra Modi, JP Nadda, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, HM Amit Shah, EAM S Jaishankar, CM Bhupendra Patel, state party chief CR Paatil and former CM Vijay Rupani among others. The BJP Leaders will campaign for BJP candidates for Lok Sabha Elections 2024 and Bye-Elections to the 26-Vijapur,83-Porbandae, 85-Manavadar, 108-Khambhat and 136-Vaghodia Legislative Assembly Constituencies in the State of Gijarat.

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP Star Campaigners

Here is a list of BJP Star Campaigners, as announced by the political party..

  1. Narendra Modi
  2. Jagat Prakash Nadda
  3. Rajnath Singh
  4. Amitbhai Shah
  5. Nitin Gadkari
  6. Smriti Irani
  7. S Jaishankar
  8. Arjun Munda
  9. Dr Bharthi Pawar
  10. Yogi Adityanath
  11. Bhajan Lal Sharma
  12. Devendra Fadnavis
  13. Mohan Yadav
  14. Himanta Biswa Sarma
  15. K Annamalai
  16. Manoj Tiwari
  17. Vishnu Deo Sai
  18. Bhupendrabhai Patel
  19. CR Patil
  20. Ratnakar
  21. Vijaybhai Rupani
  22. Parshottambhai Rupala
  23. Mansukhbhai Mandaviya
  24. Nitinbhai Patel
  25. Gordhanbhai Zadafiya
  26. Bharatbhai Boghara
  27. Rajnibhai Patel
  28. Raghubhai Humbal
  29. Rushikeshbhai Patel
  30. Kunwarjibhai Bavaliya
  31. Bhanuben Babariya
  32. Harshbhai Sanghvi
  33. IK Jadeja
  34. Prashantbhai Korat
  35. Gautambhai Gediya
  36. Dipikaben Saradava
  37. Ramilaben Barah
  38. Rambhai Mokariya
  39. Alpeshbhai Thakur
  40. Parindu Bhagat

The Lok Sabha Elections 2024 will be conducted in a total of seven phases with the first phase beginning on April 19, 2024 and the last phase will take place from June 1, 2024. The counting of votes will happen on June 4, 2024.




