Indian Railway to run special Vande Bharat Express trains in the month of April. It has announced the schedule and stops of these trains. Check here.

Attention Passengers! Special Vande Bharat Express Trains To Run Between These Stations in April; Check Timings, Stops

Special Vande Bharat Express Trains: Good news for passengers as Indian Railways has announced several summer special Vande Bharat Express trains for the month of April. The decision was made considering the convenience of passengers travelling to their hometowns or planning vacations. According to the Railways, the summer special Vande Bharat Express trains will operate from Chennai Egmore to Nagercoil.

Summer Special Vande Bharat Express Trains: Dates

These superfast express trains will be operated from Chennai Egmore to Nagercoil and on the return direction on these dates – April 5, 6, 7, 12, 13, 14, 19, 20, 21, 26, 27 and 28th April.

In order to provide convenience to its passengers and to cater to the increased demand during the festive season, the Railways operate reservation-based special Vande Bharat every year. Notably, last year the Railways announced 283 special trains for Chhath Puja and Deepawali. These trains made a total of 4,480 trips during the festival season.

Not only Deepawali or Chhath, but these special festival trains also operated for Onam, Christmas, and New Year. A special Vande Bharat train was operated to and from Kerala during the Onam festival.

Summer Special Vande Bharat Trains: Dedicated Route

The Railways has announced that the special trains will operate from Chennai Egmore to Nagercoil on these days – Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays in April.

Summer Special Vande Bharat Trains: Timing

Vande Bharat Train number 06057, will leave from Chennai Egmore at around 5:15 am and reach Nagercoil station at around 2:10 pm. In its return journey, the Vande Bharat Train number 06058 will leave Nagercoil at 2:50 pm and reach Chennai Egmore at 11:45 pm.

Summer Special Vande Bharat Trains: Stops

The trains will stop on several statins during its journey from Chennai Egmore to Nagercoil, the stops are – Tambaram, Villupuram, Tiruchi, Dindigul, Madurai, Virudhunagar and Tirunelveli. The passenger must note that these special trains will operate only in the month of April, but however, the Railways may extend the servies based on the demand.

The Indian Railway is encouraging travelers to book their seats ahead of time and consistently check the official website for the most recent schedule and stops for the special service of Vande Bharat Express Trains set for April 2024.







