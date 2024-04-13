Home

Rajnath Singh Compares Congress To A ‘Bigg Boss House’, Says It Will Become Extinct Like Dinosaurs In Few Years

While addressing a rally, Rajnath Singh said that Congress resembles a Bigg Boss House and that the party will become extinct like dinosaurs in the coming years.

Rajnath Singh

New Delhi: The Lok Sabha Elections 2024 are round the corner and days before the first phase of voting begins, the leaders of different political parties are conducting public rallies to woo the voters in order to get the desired number of votes. While addressing a public rally in Chhatisgarh, Defence Minister of India and member of the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP), Rajnath Singh launched an attack on their Opposition – the Indian National Congress (INC). At the rally, Rajnath Singh said that Congress has started to resemble a ‘Bigg Boss House’ and that in the next few years, the party will become extinct, just like the dinosaurs. Here’s what Rajnath Singh said, ahead of the upcoming polls…

Congress Resembles ‘Bigg Boss House’

As mentioned earlier, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh took a dig at the Congress. While addressing a rally in Chhattisgarh on Saturday, the politician claimed that corruption increases every time the Congress comes to power and likened the party to the reality show ‘Bigg Boss’, known for squabbles among participants. The Congress is like a piece of rusted iron and has started resembling the “house of Bigg Boss since all its leaders are busy tearing one another’s clothes”, he claimed.

‘Corruption Increases Whenever Congress Comes To Power’

“Corruption increases whenever the Congress comes to power. Since Independence, the party has faced charges of corruption whenever it was in power,” said Mr Singh during a rally at Geedam in Dantewada district. Even after being elected to power in Chhattisgarh in 2018, he said, “it committed scams including the one concerning cow dung”. “However, no one can point a finger or level a single corruption charge at the Narendra Modi government,” Mr Singh asserted.

Congress Will Become Extinct Like Dinosaurs: Rajnath Singh

The Defence Minister further said while addressing rallies in Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada and Kanker districts, that the Congress would be finished in the state after the Lok Sabha polls and extinct like dinosaurs in the next few years in the country. He said that the condition of Congress has been deteriorating such that in the next 5-10 years after 2024, when people talk about it, their children will ask who Congress is. The Congress will become extinct the way dinosaurs vanished from the earth, he said, adding that several of its leaders have been joining the BJP.

Defence Minister Cannot Stop Praising BJP And PM Modi

Praising PM Modi and BJP, Rajnath Singh said that the political party never misleads people, it rather seeks their support by making eye contact with them, he said. Addressing another rally at Balod in the Kanker Lok Sabha constituency, he said development takes place when the BJP is at the helm as it does not do politics only to form the government but to build the nation. Mr Singh said his party changed the perception of people towards politicians as it walks the talk.

“Modi is blessed with amazing and imaginative ability. He does not live for himself, he lives for the country… I am confident that India’s pride will never be lowered under his leadership. We are fortunate that our country has got such a prime minister. God has sent Modi ji to make India a world power,” he said.

The Lok Sabha Elections 2024 will be conducted in a total of seven phases with the first phase beginning on April 19, 2024 and the last phase will take place from June 1, 2024. The counting of votes will happen on June 4, 2024.

