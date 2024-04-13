Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP To Unveil ‘Sankalp Patra’ Election Manifesto Today

The manifesto will serve as a blueprint for the BJP’s vision for India’s future and will be used to mobilise support among the electorate.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

PM Modi Amit Shah JP Nadda File Photo

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is gearing up to release its much-anticipated election manifesto, dubbed the ‘Sankalp Patra’ (resolution document), for the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The unveiling is scheduled to take place on Sunday morning at the BJP headquarters extension in New Delhi, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi gracing the occasion with his presence. This event marks a significant milestone in the BJP’s campaign strategy as the party aims to secure a third consecutive term in power at the Centre.

BJP Election Manifesto: What To Expect

The BJP’s election manifesto has been a crucial component of its electoral strategy in previous Lok Sabha elections. In 2014, the party’s manifesto played a pivotal role in its landslide victory, with promises of economic growth, job creation, and anti-corruption measures resonating with the electorate. Similarly, in 2019, the BJP’s manifesto focused on national security, infrastructure development, and welfare schemes, contributing to its resounding success at the polls.

As the 2024 Lok Sabha elections approach, the BJP faces new challenges and opportunities. The party will likely highlight its achievements over the past eight years, including initiatives such as the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (housing for all), the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan (clean India mission), and the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (LPG connection for poor households). Additionally, the BJP is expected to outline its vision for the future, addressing key issues such as economic recovery post-COVID-19, job creation, and strengthening India’s position on the global stage.

Expectations From BJP’s Sankalp Patra

Political analysts and citizens alike are eagerly awaiting the release of the BJP’s Sankalp Patra, as it will provide insights into the party’s priorities and promises for the next five years. Some of the key areas that the manifesto is expected to cover include:

Economic Growth and Job Creation: With the Indian economy still recovering from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the BJP is likely to focus on measures to boost economic growth and create employment opportunities across various sectors. Infrastructure Development: The party may outline plans to further enhance India’s infrastructure, including the expansion of road and rail networks, the development of smart cities, and the strengthening of the country’s digital infrastructure. Social Welfare Schemes: The BJP is expected to build upon its existing welfare schemes and introduce new initiatives aimed at uplifting the socio-economically disadvantaged sections of society. National Security: Given the BJP’s strong stance on national security, the manifesto may emphasise the party’s commitment to strengthening India’s defence capabilities and combating terrorism and external threats.

Impact On Upcoming Elections

The release of the BJP’s Sankalp Patra is likely to set the tone for the party’s campaign in the run-up to the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The manifesto will serve as a blueprint for the BJP’s vision for India’s future and will be used to mobilise support among the electorate. Opposition parties, including the Indian National Congress, will closely scrutinise the manifesto to identify potential weaknesses and counter the BJP’s narrative.







