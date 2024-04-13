5 Killed, 4 Injured In Doda Car Accident

The accident occurred at Khanpura, Phagsoo area of Thathri sub-division on Saturday evening.

Doda Car Accident: Five people were killed and four were injured on Saturday evening in a car crash that took place in Jammu And Kashmir’s Doda district.

Doda Deputy Commissioner Harvinder Singh said, “A car which was travelling on Thathri Phagsoo road slid down a gorge around 8-8:30 PM today. 10 people were travelling in the car. 6 people have died. Injured are being treated at Government Hospital Doda.”

The accident occurred at Khanpura, Phagsoo area of Thathri sub-division in Doda district on Saturday evening at around 07.15 PM when the vehicle was on its way from Thathri to Khanpura Phagsoo.

“Five persons, including a woman and a four-year-old girl, were killed in the accident, while five were hospitalised and are said to be critical,” said Station House Officer of Thathri Police Station Suresh Gautam who led the rescue operation.

Expressing grief over the accident, LG Sinha said, “I am deeply grieved and shocked at the tragic loss of lives and injuries resulting from the unfortunate road accident at Phagsoo, Doda today.” He conveyed his condolences to the members of the bereaved families and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured. I have issued instructions to the district administration to provide all necessary assistance, as provided in the rule, to the affected persons.”

