‘Narendra Modi Is Asking Hindus To Imagine Fears That Do Not Exist’: P Chidambaram

P Chidambaram On Lok Sabha Polls: Senior Congress leader and former Union Finance Minister P Chidambaram said on Saturday that he is confident that the INDIA Alliance will win a significant number of seats in the Lok Sabha Elections 2024. He had a special mention for the Southern states including Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Telangana, and Karnataka. He said that it would be a little difficult for the Opposition to win a meaty number of seats.

“I cannot speak for all the states. I can confidently predict that the INDIA bloc will record a resounding victory in Tamil Nadu. In Kerala, the two fronts (UDF and LDF) will share the 20 seats, leaving nothing to the BJP. In Karnataka and Telangana, the Congress governments are popular and Congress will get many more seats than in 2019,” said Chidambaram while talking to the news agency PTI.

On Congress, he said that the party is likely to achieve much better results in some ‘northern states’ as well. He said, “There are also encouraging reports about the INDIA bloc from Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, and Delhi.”

On Mamata Banerjee

The former union minister termed West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee as a “key player” in this election and said that her ability to hold the fort in the state will strengthen the INDIA bloc.

“Undoubtedly, she is a key player in this election. Her ability to hold the fort in West Bengal will strengthen the INDIA combination,” said Chidambaram.

Appeasement Is BJP’s Tool

On PM Narendra Modi accusing the Opposition parties of appeasement politics and calling them a “band of anti-Hindu politicians bent on breaking India up”, Chidambaram said that it is the BJP’s strategy for the ensuing Lok Sabha polls.

“This is the BJP’s calculated strategy to paint the entire Opposition as anti-Hindu and to boost Narendra Modi’s credentials as the savior of Hindus. Hinduism is not in danger. Narendra Modi is asking Hindus to imagine fears that do not exist. ‘Appeasement’ is the BJP’s code word for its anti-minority stand,” said Chidambaram.

(With PTI inputs)








