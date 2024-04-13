Breaking News: Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy Injured After Stone Hurled At Him In Vijayawada.

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy was injured in a suspected stone attack by an unidentified person during an election campaign in Vijayawada on Saturday. The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) Chief sustained an injury to his left eyebrow after being hit by a stone. The doctors immediately provided first aid to him on the bus.

As part of the ‘Memantha Siddham Yatra’, the Chief Minister was standing on a special campaign bus to greet people.

VIDEO | Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (@ysjagan) receives first aid after being injured during campaigning in Vijayawada. pic.twitter.com/OUeJ1a7cup — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 13, 2024

YSRCP MLA Vellampalli, who was standing next to Jagan Mohan Reddy, sustained an injury in his left eye. The incident occurred at Singh Nagar Dhaba Kotla Centre when the YSRCP Chief was campaigning for his party’s candidates for next month’s Assembly and Lok Sabha polls.

YSRCP leaders suspect that a cat ball was hurled at Jagan Mohan Reddy, resulting in the injury. Jagan Mohan Reddy continued his bus yatra after receiving first aid. Vijayawada YSRCP leaders alleged that Telugu Desam Party (TDP) functionaries were behind the attack.

