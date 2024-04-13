Congress Releases List of 16 Candidates; Manish Tewari To Contest From Chandigarh

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress party has released a new candidate list of 16 names. Check out the full list here.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge interacts with party leader Rahul Gandhi during a public meeting amid party’s ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’, in Nagaon on Sunday. (ANI Photo)

New Delhi: Ahead of the Lok Sabha Elections scheduled to start within a few weeks, the Congress party has released a list of sixteen candidates. Among the top candidates, Manish Tewari and Vikramaditya Singh have the ticket to contest from Chandigarh and Mandi (against BJP candidate Kangana Ranaut), respectively.

Full List of Candidates:

The party also pitted Himachal Pradesh Minister Vikramaditya Singh against BJP candidate and Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut in the state’s Mandi Lok Sabha seat. Vikramaditya Singh is the son of the Congress’ Himachal Pradesh unit chief, Pratibha Singh.

The candidates were announced during a meeting of the party’s Central Election Committee here on Saturday evening.

