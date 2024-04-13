NationalPolitics

Congress Releases List of 16 Candidates; Manish Tewari To Contest From Chandigarh

Photo of reporter reporter Follow on X Send an email 42 mins ago
0 63 1 minute read

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress party has released a new candidate list of 16 names. Check out the full list here.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677
Congress To Hold Nationwide Protests TODAY Against 'Planned Attacks' On Rahul's Nyay Yatra In Assam
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge interacts with party leader Rahul Gandhi during a public meeting amid party’s ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’, in Nagaon on Sunday. (ANI Photo)

New Delhi: Ahead of the Lok Sabha Elections scheduled to start within a few weeks, the Congress party has released a list of sixteen candidates. Among the top candidates, Manish Tewari and Vikramaditya Singh have the ticket to contest from Chandigarh and Mandi (against BJP candidate Kangana Ranaut), respectively.

Full List of Candidates:

Image

The party also pitted Himachal Pradesh Minister Vikramaditya Singh against BJP candidate and Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut in the state’s Mandi Lok Sabha seat. Vikramaditya Singh is the son of the Congress’ Himachal Pradesh unit chief, Pratibha Singh.

The candidates were announced during a meeting of the party’s Central Election Committee here on Saturday evening.

(With inputs from agencies)




Source link

Photo of reporter reporter Follow on X Send an email 42 mins ago
0 63 1 minute read
Photo of reporter

reporter

Related Articles

Shillong Teer Result (13.04.2024)- First And Second Round Results DECLARED- Check Winning Number

7 hours ago

How Bengaluru Cafe Blast Accused Evaded Arrest

8 hours ago

Fire Breaks Out at Slum in Kolkata; Shanties Gutted

9 hours ago

After WhatsApp, Instagram Will Too Get AI Powered Chatbot Features

9 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please allow our advertisement to let us grow