Manipur Violence: Gunfight Between Armed Groups In Imphal East District, 2 Killed; Additional Forces Rushed In

A gunfight took place between armed groups in the Imphal East District killing two people. The victims are yet to be identified and additional forces have been rushed in to control the situation.

Manipur Violence

New Delhi: Manipur has been in the news for an unfortunate reason; the north-eastern state has been experiencing ethnic violence for almost a year and it has resulted in the deaths of multiple people from the tribes at conflict – Meiteis and Kukis. The violence still has not completely ceased in a latest development, a gunfight took place between two armed groups in the Imphal East District of Manipur today and it resulted in the death of two people who are yet to be identified. Additional forces have also been rushed in, to keep the Manipur Violence under control. Here’s all you need to know…

Manipur Violence Continues, 2 Killed In Gunfight

As mentioned earlier, two persons were killed in a gunfight that broke out between two armed groups in Manipur’s Imphal East district on Saturday, police said. The victims are yet to be identified. The shootout happened at a place close to the border of Kangpokpi district, a police officer said. The incident came a day after three persons were injured in a gunfight between armed village volunteers and unidentified gunmen in Tengnoupal district.

Additional Forces Rushed In To Manipur

Additional state and central forces have been rushed in to contain the situation, said the police. Some time ago, at least 219 people were killed after ethnic clashes broke out in Manipur on May 3 last year, when a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status. Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur’s population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley. Tribals – Nagas and Kukis – constitute little over 40 per cent and reside in the hill districts.

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 In Manipur Amid Violence

Amid the ongoing Manipur Violence, the state is being readied for the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections 2024; 29 special polling stations are being set up for the almost 5000 people seeking shelter in camps. The arrangements to let the displaced people vote has been done in accordance with the orders and guidance given by the central government. These people are also being given the transportation services; to ensure that elections are conducted smoothly, security measures have been put in place and the ‘vulnerable polling stations’ will be looked after by the Central Armed Police Force (CAPF).

