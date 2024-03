BJP Releases List of Candidates, Fields Kangana Ranaut From Mandi

Home

News

BJP Releases 5th List of 111 Candidates, Drops Varun Gandhi from Pilibhit | Full List Here

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday released the list of 111 candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections 2024.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

Prime Minister Narendra Modi being greeted by BJP National President JP Nadda during the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Central Election Committee (CEC) meeting, at the party headquarters, in New Delhi on Thursday. (ANI Photo)

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday released the list of 111 candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections 2024. The saffron camp has fielded Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut from Himachal Pradesh’s Mandi. The party has dropped Varun Gandhi from Pilibhit but gave ticket to Maneka Gandhi from her Sultanpur constituency.

The BJP has dropped former Union minister Anant Kumar Hegde from Uttara Kannada constituency, Union minister Ashwini Choubey has been dropped from Buxar. New entrant Sita Soren will contest from Dumka.

BJP releases 5th list of candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections:

Nityanand Rai to contest from Ujiarpur.

Giriraj Singh from Begusarai.

Ravi Shankar Prasad from Patna Sahib.

Kangana Ranaut from Mandi.

Naveen Jindal from Kurukshetra.

Sita Soren from Dumka.

Jagadish Shettar from Belgaum.

K Sudhakaran from Chikkaballapur

Dharmendra Pradhan from Sambalpur.

Pratap Sarangi from Balasore.

Sambit Patra from Puri.

Aparijita Sarangi from Bhubaneswar.

Arun Govil from Meerut.

Jitin Prasada from Pilibhit.

Maneka Gandhi from Sultanpur.

Raju Bista from Darjeeling.

Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay from Tamluk.

Dilip Ghosh from Bardhaman-Durgapur

Arjun Singh from Barrackpore

Agnimitra Paul from Medinipur.

Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan will contest from Sambalpur and the party’s spokesperson Sambit Patra will try his luck from Puri once again after losing out in a close contest in 2019. The party fielded Maneka Gandhi from Sultanpur, while Uttar Pradesh minister Jitin Prasada has replaced Varun Gandhi in Pilibhit. Sita Soren will fight from Dumka (Jharkhand).

The party has dropped ex-Union minister Anant Kumar Hegde from Uttara Kannada constituency. Actor Arun Govil, who played Ram in popular TV serial Ramayan, has been fielded by the BJP from the Meerut Lok Sabha seat.