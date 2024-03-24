The Congress party on Sunday released the fifth list of 3 candidates for the upcoming general elections. The list consists names of three leaders. Details Here

Lok Sabha Elections: Congress Releases 5th List, Pratap Singh Khachariyawas To Contest From Jaipur

New Delhi: Congress party on Sunday released the fifth list for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The list mentioned the names of three candidates to contest in the general elections. As per the list, Congress leader Pratap Singh Khachariyawas to contest from Jaipur, in place of Sunil Sharma and Murari Lal Meena from Dausa an ST constituency. Notably, the grand old party released its fourth list of 46 candidates on Saturday. According to the list, Digvijay Singh to contest from Rajgarh Lok Sabha Constituency, Imran Masood from Saharanpur, Virender Rawat from Haridwar and Danish Ali from Amroha. According to the list, Uttar Pradesh Congress president Ajay Rai will lock horns against Prime Minister Narendra Modi once again in Varanasi (Banaras).

Notably, it is the third general election that Rai is contesting against the saffron party’s stalwart. In 2019, PM Modi won the seat by defeating Samajwadi Party’s Shalini Yadav with a margin of 4.80 lakh votes. The Congress UP chief managed to bagged 1,52,548 votes and secured the third spot.

On his candidature from Jaipur seat, Congress leader Pratap Singh Khachariyawas said, “I have always served as a son of Jaipur. If I get people’s blessings, then I will fulfil all my duties towards Jaipur…”

Congress Party’s Fourth List

In the fourth list, the Congress Party fielded Digvijaya Singh from Rajgarh Lok Sabha Constituency. In previous elections, Singh contested from MP’s capital city – Bhopal. He was defeated by BJP’s Pragya Thakur.

The other candidates announced by Congress from Uttar Pradesh included Akhilesh Pratap Singh (Deoria) and Tanuj Punia (Barabanki). It is worth noting that. Congress had won only one Lok Sabha Seat that of Sonia Gandhi from Raebareli.

In Tamil Nadu, the party has selected Karti Chidambaram from Sivaganga Lok Sabha constituency once again. Sivaganga was once represented by his father and veteran leader P Chidambaram. Manickam Tagore has been fielded from Virudhnagar. Tamil Nadu, which has 39 Lok Sabha seats, will vote in the first phase on April 19.

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

The upcoming Lok Sabha elections kick off on April 19, rolling out in seven stages. The next six voting dates have been marked as April 26, May 7, May 13, May 20, May 25, and June 1. After the final phase, the election outcome will be eagerly tallied on June 4.

Earlier, the Congress had released its second list of 43 candidates from four states. Sitting Lok Sabha MP and former Assam Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi’s son Gaurav Gogoi will be contesting from Jorhat constituency in the state.







