BJP Secures First Lok Sabha Berth After Mukesh Dalal Wins Surat Seat Unopposed

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday won the first Lok Sabha seat from Surat. Mukesh Dalal of the saffron camp was elected from the seat unopposed. Congress candidate Nilesh Khumbhani’s proposers backed out and his nomination got rejected while other 8 independent candidates withdrew their nominations.

Notably, the nomination papers of Nilesh Kumbhani, the party’s Lok Sabha candidate from Surat were rejected. This happened after his three proposers claimed in an affidavit to the district election officer that they had “not signed” his nomination form and that their signatures were “fake”.

The three proposers have been identified as Ramesh Palara, Jagdish Savaliya, and Dhruvin Dhameliya who said that they had not signed the nomination forms of Kumbhani.

The nomination papers of Nilesh Kumbhani were rejected by the District Election Officer (DEO) Sourabh Pardhi On Sunday, April 21 following the complaints cited by the proposers and the District Collector of Surat Parliamentary Constituency canceled the nomination of Nilesh Kumbhani.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

Meanwhile, some reports say that Congress has also fielded a “dummy candidate” Suresh Padsala from the Surat seat. If Kumbhani’s nomination is annulled then Suresh Padsala will become the party’s official candidate.