BJP-TDP-Jana Sena Alliance On Cards? Here What We Know So Far

According to the reports, BJP president JP Nadda was also part of the deliberation. However, a lot will depend on whether they reach a mutually agreeable seat-sharing arrangement.

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP-TDP-Jana Sena Alliance On Cards? Here's What We Know So Far

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh Jana Sena State president Daggubati Purandeswari has said that her party will forge an alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the 2024 elections. “We will explain our views on alliances to the BJP high command in Delhi and the final decision on who all to be included rests with them,” Deccan Chronical reported quoting Daggubati Purandeswari.

On Thursday, BJP’s two-day state-level meeting concluded. The saffron camp held the high power meeting to discuss about the upcoming assembly and Lok Sabha polls.

“The opinions of leaders were taken on alliances and other issues in relation to the general election. We discussed ways to strengthen the party in the state along with the JS. We are not bothered about the merger of YSR Telangana Party into Congress by its chief YS Sharmila,” she said according to Deccan Chronical.

Meanwhile, a Zee report stated that the BJP is likely to seal another crucial deal with Chandrababu Naidu’s TDP. On Thursday, the TDP chief met Union Home Minister Amit Shah late. The two leaders held talks over the possibility of an alliance for the upcoming Lok Sabha and Assembly polls.

According to news agency PTI, TDP leaders said any more delay in an alliance formation would not be beneficial as the elections are approaching, and any lingering ambiguity would confuse party workers and supporters.




