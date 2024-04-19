NationalPolitics

Breaking News: Polling Stopped At Imphal

Photo of reporter reporter Follow on X Send an email 12 mins ago
0 17 1 minute read

Breaking News: Polling Stopped At Imphal’s 5 Thongju, 31 Khongman Zones After Women Create Ruckus, Allege Irregularities

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677
breaking
Breaking News: Polling Stopped At Imphal’s 5 Thongju, 31 Khongman Zones After Women Create Ruckus, Allege Irregularities

Manipur Polling: Polling in the hill state of Manipur is going on in two constituencies – Inner Manipur and Outer Manipur — on Friday during the first phase of the general elections. Amid the ongoing election process, polling has been stopped in 5 Thongju and 31 Khongman Zones after some women created a ruckus at the polling stations, alleging irregularities. In response to the protest, the polling officer closed the polling booth, as informed by Imphal East DC.

(Note: This is a developing story and further details will be added.)






Source link

Photo of reporter reporter Follow on X Send an email 12 mins ago
0 17 1 minute read
Photo of reporter

reporter

Related Articles

PM Modi Urges People To Exercise Their Franchise In Record Numbers

4 hours ago

The Wait is Over, MTG Launched the Revised 2024 -25 Edition of All SOF Olympiad Books

4 hours ago

LIVE UPDATES | Lok Sabha Elections 2024, Phase 1: Over 9.7% Voter Turnout Recorded Across 21 States Till 9 AM

5 hours ago

Arunachal, Sikkim Assembly Elections 2024 LIVE: Stone Pelting Reported In AP, Police Team Rushed To Spot; Crowd Dispersed

5 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please allow our advertisement to let us grow