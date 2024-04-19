Breaking News: Polling Stopped At Imphal’s 5 Thongju, 31 Khongman Zones After Women Create Ruckus, Allege Irregularities

Manipur Polling: Polling in the hill state of Manipur is going on in two constituencies – Inner Manipur and Outer Manipur — on Friday during the first phase of the general elections. Amid the ongoing election process, polling has been stopped in 5 Thongju and 31 Khongman Zones after some women created a ruckus at the polling stations, alleging irregularities. In response to the protest, the polling officer closed the polling booth, as informed by Imphal East DC.

#WATCH | Manipur: Polling stopped at 5 Thongju, 31 Khongman Zone in Imphal after some women alleged irregularities and created a ruckus. The polling officer closed the polling booth: Imphal East DC#LokSabhaElections2024 pic.twitter.com/OvkLOp7wBp — ANI (@ANI) April 19, 2024

(Note: This is a developing story and further details will be added.)







