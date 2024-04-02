Breaking News: SC Grants Bail to AAP Leader Sanjay Singh in Delhi Liquor Policy Case

New Delhi: In a significant development, the Supreme Court on Tuesday granted bail to AAP MP Sanjay Singh amid pendency of trial in a money laundering case related to Delhi excise policy case. While delivering the verdict, the top court however said that the concession granted to Sanjay Singh cannot be treated as a precedent.

Notably, the Supreme Court granted bail to the AAP leader after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) opted not to oppose the bail plea. During the hearing, the Enforcement Directorate said it has no objection if the AAP leader Sanjay Singh is given bail in the case.

Supreme Court directs to release AAP MP Sanjay Singh on bail during the pendency of trial in a money laundering case relating to excise policy irregularities matter. (File photo) pic.twitter.com/fBfcdHAWST — ANI (@ANI) April 2, 2024

The top court bench headed by Justice Sanjiv Khanna said that in view of statement made by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), Sanjay Singh has to be released on terms and conditions that may be fixed by trial court. The Supreme Court has also allowed Singh to take part in political activities.

AAP MP Sanjay Singh Gets Bail in Delhi Liquor Scam

“Concession shall not be cited as precedent. Sanjay Singh entitled to continue with political activities.” the bench pronounced order.

The top court passed down the ruling during a hearing on Singh’s plea challenging his arrest and remand in the money laundering case. Enforcement Directorate informed the apex court that the agency had no objection to Singh getting bail.







