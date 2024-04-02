Can Raman Bhalla Avenge His 2019 Defeat In Jammu Lok Sabha Constituency?

Elections for the Jammu Lok Sabha constituency will be held on April 26, 2024– Phase 2 of Lok Sabha polls– while votes will be counted on June 4 and results declared on the same day.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

A BJP supporter during the nomination rally of party’s candidate Jugal Kishore Sharma (unseen) ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, in Jammu (ANI Photo)

Jammu And Kashmir Lok Sabha Elections 2024: The Jammu Lok Sabha constituency is one of the five Lok Sabha constituencies in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. The Jammu Lok Sabha seat was a traditional hunting ground of the Congress prior to the 2014 polls when it was captured by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Incumbent BJP MP Jugal Kishore Sharma has won the seat for two successive terms in 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha polls while veteran Congress leader and former Minister Raman Bhalla will be looking to avenge his 2019 defeat at the hands of Sharma by trying to secure the seat for his party in the Lok Sabha Elections 2024.

Elections for the Jammu Lok Sabha constituency will be held on April 26, 2024– Phase 2 of Lok Sabha polls– while votes will be counted on June 4 and results declared on the same day.

Jammu Lok Sabha Election 2024: Key Candidates

Jugal Kishore Sharma (Incumbent) – Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)

Raman Bhalla- Congress

(Note: The candidate(s) list will be updated as and when they are announced.)

Jammu Lok Sabha Election 2024: Key Dates

Date of polling: April 26, 2024

Date of counting/results: June 4, 2024

About Jammu Lok Sabha Constituency

Before the 2014 Lok Sabha polls when the saffron wave swept across the nations and decimated opposition parties, especially the Congress in electoral battle, the Jammu Lok Sabha constituency was a stronghold of the grand-old party which had won it 8 times since the 1967 general elections.

In the 2019 polls, Jugal Kishore retained the seat for the BJP by defeating Congress’ Raman Bhalla by a chunky margin of 3,02,875 votes. Amidst a heated electoral battle and 72.4 percent voter turnout, Kishore secured 8,58,066 votes while Bhalla managed only 5,55,191 votes.

In the Lok Sabha Elections 2024, the two leaders are once again pitted against one another and a fierce poll battle seems to be on the cards Bhalla looks to avenge his defeat after coming up short in 2019 elections.

Elections for the five Lok Sabha seats in Jammu and Kashmir will be held in the first five phases of the seven-phased Lok Sabha Elections 2024. Udhampur will be the first to go to polls in Phase 1 on April 19, followed by the Jammu Lok Sabha constituency on April 26 (Phase 2), Anantnag-Rajouri on May 7 (Phase 3), Srinagar on May 13 (Phase 4), while Baramulla will go to polls in Phase 5 on May 20.







