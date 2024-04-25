Check Full Schedule, Key Constituencies, Top Candidates Here

Lok Sabha Election 2024 Phase 2 Voting Tomorrow: In total, 89 constituencies in 13 states and Union territories (UT) will go to polls on Friday.
Lok Sabha Election 2024: The stage is set for the second phase of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 when 89 constituencies in 13 states and Union territories (UT) will go to polls on Friday. This time, all 20 Lok Sabha seats in Kerela will go to polls on Friday, while eight constituencies in Uttar Pradesh will go to polls on April 26.
The voting for the Phase 2 Lok Sabha elections across 89 seats will begin at 7 AM and continue until 5 PM. It should be noted that a total of 109 seats went to polls in the Phase 1 of the polling, which was scheduled on April 19.
Lok Sabha Election 2024 Phase 2 Voting: State-wise Constituencies
- Assam: Karimganj, Silchar, Mangaldoi, Nawgong, Kaliabor
- Bihar: Kishanganj, Katihar, Purnia, Bhagalpur
- Assam: Karimganj, Silchar, Mangaldoi, Nawgong, Kaliabor
- Bihar: Kishanganj, Katihar, Purnia, Bhagalpur
- Chhattisgarh: Rajnandgaon, Mahasamund, Kanker
- Jammu and Kashmir: Jammu
- Karnataka: Udupi Chikamagalur, Hassan, Dakshina Kannada, Chitradurga, Tumkur, Mandya, Mysore, Chamarajanagar, Bangalore Rural, Bangalore North, Bangalore Central, Bangalore South, Chikballapur, Kolar
- Kerala: Kasaragod, Kannur, Vatakara, Wayanad, Kozhikode, Malappuram, Ponnani, Palakkad, Alathur, Thrissur, Chalakudy, Ernakulam, Idukki, Kottayam, Alappuzha, Mavelikkara, Pathanamthitta, Kollam, Attingal, Thiruvananthapuram
- Manipur: Outer Manipur
- Madhya Pradesh: Tikamgarh, Damoh, Khajuraho, Satna, Rewa, Hoshangabad, Betul
- Maharashtra: Buldhana, Akola, Amravati, Wardha, Yavatmal Washim, Hingoli, Nanded, Parbhani
- Rajasthan: Tonk-Sawai Madhopur, Ajmer, Pali, Jodhpur, Barmer, Jalore, Udaipur, Banswara, Chittorgarh, Rajsamand, Bhilwara, Kota, Jhalawar-Baran
- Tripura: Tripura East
- Uttar Pradesh: Amroha, Meerut, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Bulandshahr, Aligarh, Mathura
- West Bengal: Darjeeling, Raiganj, Balurghat
Lok Sabha Election 2024 Phase 2 Voting: Constituency-Wise Top Candidates
- Rahul Gandhi from Wayanad
- Shashi Tharoor will face BJP leader and Union minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar from Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala
- Bhupesh Baghel from Rajnandgaon
- DK Suresh from Bangalore Rural
- Shobha Karandlaje from Bangalore North
- Tejasvi Surya from Bangalore South
- HD Kumaraswamy from Mandya
- Anil Antony from Pathanamthitta
- Gajendra Singh Shekhawat from Jodhpur
- Vaibhav Gehlot from Jalore
- Hema Malini from Mathura
- Arun Govil from Meerut
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Phase-Wise Dates
- Phase 1: April 19
- Phase 2: April 26
- Phase 3: May 7
- Phase 4: May 13
- Phase 5: May 20
- Phase 6: May 25
- Phase 7: June 1
Source link