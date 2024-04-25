Check Full Schedule, Key Constituencies, Top Candidates Here

Home

Lok Sabha Election 2024 Phase 2 Voting Tomorrow: In total, 89 constituencies in 13 states and Union territories (UT) will go to polls on Friday.

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 2 Voting: Polling across 89 seats will begin at 7 AM and continue until 5 PM.

Lok Sabha Election 2024: The stage is set for the second phase of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 when 89 constituencies in 13 states and Union territories (UT) will go to polls on Friday. This time, all 20 Lok Sabha seats in Kerela will go to polls on Friday, while eight constituencies in Uttar Pradesh will go to polls on April 26.

The voting for the Phase 2 Lok Sabha elections across 89 seats will begin at 7 AM and continue until 5 PM. It should be noted that a total of 109 seats went to polls in the Phase 1 of the polling, which was scheduled on April 19.

Lok Sabha Election 2024 Phase 2 Voting: State-wise Constituencies

Assam: Karimganj, Silchar, Mangaldoi, Nawgong, Kaliabor

Bihar: Kishanganj, Katihar, Purnia, Bhagalpur

Chhattisgarh: Rajnandgaon, Mahasamund, Kanker

Jammu and Kashmir: Jammu

Kishanganj, Katihar, Purnia, Bhagalpur Chhattisgarh: Rajnandgaon, Mahasamund, Kanker

Rajnandgaon, Mahasamund, Kanker Jammu and Kashmir: Jammu

Karnataka: Udupi Chikamagalur, Hassan, Dakshina Kannada, Chitradurga, Tumkur, Mandya, Mysore, Chamarajanagar, Bangalore Rural, Bangalore North, Bangalore Central, Bangalore South, Chikballapur, Kolar

Kerala: Kasaragod, Kannur, Vatakara, Wayanad, Kozhikode, Malappuram, Ponnani, Palakkad, Alathur, Thrissur, Chalakudy, Ernakulam, Idukki, Kottayam, Alappuzha, Mavelikkara, Pathanamthitta, Kollam, Attingal, Thiruvananthapuram

Manipur: Outer Manipur

Madhya Pradesh: Tikamgarh, Damoh, Khajuraho, Satna, Rewa, Hoshangabad, Betul

Maharashtra: Buldhana, Akola, Amravati, Wardha, Yavatmal Washim, Hingoli, Nanded, Parbhani

Rajasthan: Tonk-Sawai Madhopur, Ajmer, Pali, Jodhpur, Barmer, Jalore, Udaipur, Banswara, Chittorgarh, Rajsamand, Bhilwara, Kota, Jhalawar-Baran

Tripura: Tripura East

Uttar Pradesh: Amroha, Meerut, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Bulandshahr, Aligarh, Mathura

West Bengal: Darjeeling, Raiganj, Balurghat

Lok Sabha Election 2024 Phase 2 Voting: Constituency-Wise Top Candidates

Rahul Gandhi from Wayanad

Shashi Tharoor will face BJP leader and Union minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar from Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala

Bhupesh Baghel from Rajnandgaon

DK Suresh from Bangalore Rural

Shobha Karandlaje from Bangalore North

Tejasvi Surya from Bangalore South

HD Kumaraswamy from Mandya

Anil Antony from Pathanamthitta

Gajendra Singh Shekhawat from Jodhpur

Vaibhav Gehlot from Jalore

Hema Malini from Mathura

Arun Govil from Meerut

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Phase-Wise Dates

Phase 1: April 19

Phase 2: April 26

Phase 3: May 7

Phase 4: May 13

Phase 5: May 20

Phase 6: May 25

Phase 7: June 1







