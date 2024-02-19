‘Chingles’ Chewing Gum Of DS Group Elevates Pranks with the Introduction of its Playful AI-Bot, Master-Lee

Dharampal Satyapal Group (DS Group), a multi-business corporation and a leading FMCG Conglomerate, has unveiled a unique digital campaign for its popular chewing gum, Chingles’. This innovative initiative, the ‘Chingles Prankbot‘ digital campaign, has been created by Merely Digital and executed in collaboration with White Rivers Media (WRM).

The #ChinglesPrankbot campaign, set to debut on Instagram and subsequently on other social media platforms, marks a pioneering move as Chingles Gums becomes the first chewing gum brand to introduce an AI-bot specializing in suggesting pranks.

The central idea behind the campaign is to rekindle the culture of pranks and gags, providing people with a light-hearted escape from stress. Meet Master-Lee, the AI PrankBot designed to recommend harmless and amusing pranks. Master-Lee aims to create a space where individuals find joy in the simple things around them through unique pranks suggested by the bot. Utilizing machine learning, the bot understands users preferences and offers personalized prank ideas based on their inputs. Master-Lees expertise lies in suggesting unexpected and impactful pranks, encouraging users to engage in laughter-filled moments with their family and friends.

Announcing the campaign, Mr. Arvind Kumar, General Manager, DS Foods Limited (Confectionery), said, “At DS Group, innovation has always been at the core of our approach. With the introduction of the Chingles Prankbot campaign, we are not only providing fun and entertaining elements to our consumers but also establishing Chingles Gum as a trendsetter in the chewing gum category. Master-Lee, AI PrankBot, is a unique and exciting way for people to experience laughter and joy in their everyday lives. We believe this campaign will resonate with our existing customer base and attract new audiences seeking novel and enjoyable experiences in the digital realm.”

“The quirky and exciting nature of the Chingles Gums’ Master-Lee campaign made it a great experience. This serves as a perfect and fresh example of how brands can maneuver the power of AI to connect with their consumers and create massive buzz online,” commented Mitesh Kothari, Co-founder, and Chief Creative Officer of White Rivers Media on their radical association.

To create engagement with the users, the Prank Bot will be introduced, accessible to users through Chingles Instagram DMs, where they can seek prank-related suggestions, and the bot will respond in a fun and quirky manner based on their inputs. Users can share the Prank Bots DM responses on their stories. Master-Lee will feature and rate the best prank attempts on the official page, providing recognition and appreciation to participants.

Instagram: www.instagram.com/reel/C3ErJrvocTL/igsh=MTFhNHpkbTNlamxzbQ==

Facebook: fb.watch/q44ZyixNCq/mibextid=RUbZ1f

About DS Group

The DS Group (Dharampal Satyapal Group) is a Multi-Business Corporation and one of the leading FMCG (Fast Moving Consumer Goods) conglomerates with a strong Indian and International presence. Founded in the year 1929, it is an inspiring and successful business story that blends a remarkable history and legacy with visionary growth. It has an extensive and diverse portfolio with presence in Mouth Freshener, Food and Beverage, Confectionery, Hospitality, Agri, Luxury Retail businesses, and other investments. Rajnigandha, Catch, Pulse, FRU, Ksheer, Pass Pass, BABA, Tulsi, L’Opera, Le Marche, UnCafe, Birthright, Lderach, LuvIt, Chingles, The Manu Maharani, and Namah, Radisson individuals, are some of the leading brands, the Group proudly shelters today.

As a corporate, DS Group is guided by a clear set of values that are built on a strong foundation of collective good to give back to society and protect the planet. The DS Headquarters has been awarded Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) Platinum certification, under the USGBC (US Green Building Council) existing building O&M (Operation and Maintenance) program version 4.0 making it a global leader amongst all LEED v4 O&M existing buildings worldwide four years in a row. The DS Headquarters has also received LEED Zero Carbon Certification, by the USGBC.

For more details, log onto www.dsgroup.com.