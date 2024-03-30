Congress on INDIA Bloc’s ‘Loktantra Bachao Rally’

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh asserted that the opposition bloc’s rally is not person-specific but an attempt to save India’s democracy and Constitution.

Congress leaders Jairam Ramesh, Arvinder Singh Lovely and Deepak Babaria during a press conference, in New Delhi, Saturday, March 30, 2024. (PTI Photo)

Arvind Kejriwal Arrest: The Congress Saturday asserted that the INDIA bloc’s March 31 “Loktantra Bachao Rally” at Delhi’s Ramlila Maidan is not about “protecting one person” but aimed at saving Constitution and democracy in the country.

Addressing a press conference, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh asserted that the opposition bloc’s rally is not person-specific but an attempt to save India’s democracy and Constitution.

“It is not a person-specific rally. That is why it is called Loktantra Bachao Rally. This is not one party’s rally, about 27-28 parties are involved in it. All constituents of the INDIA jan bandhan will be taking part in the rally,” said Ramesh.

The Congress leader said that party chief Mallikarjun Kharge and senior leader Rahul Gandhi will address the rally, among other senior leaders.

He asserted that a a “strong message” will be sent out from the rally on Sunday to Lok Kalyan Marg (where the prime minister’s residence is located) that the BJP-led government’s “time is up”.

INDIA bloc’s second poll bugle

Ramesh said the Indian National Developmental Inclusive alliance (INDIA) sounded its Lok Sabha poll bugle in Mumbai on March 17 and the rally would be its second poll bugle.

He said it will also send out a message of solidarity and unity among the bloc.

Ramesh said the issues of rising prices, the highest unemployment rate in 45 years, economic disparities, social polarisation and injustice against farmers will be raised by opposition leaders at the rally.

PM wants to cripple opposition

He said another key issue that would be raised is the targeting of the opposition through the “misuse of central agencies”.

Two chief ministers and several ministers have been arrested in a bid to target opposition parties politically, Ramesh alleged.

“This shows the mindset that the prime minister wants to cripple opposition parties politically and financially,” he said.

The former Union minister said the issues of “extortion” through electoral bonds and the Congress being targeted with “tax terrorism” will also be raised at the rally.

“We got two more income-tax department notices on Friday,” he said, without divulging the details.

‘Not to protect one person’

Ramesh said the most important objective of the rally is to protect the Constitution, which he claimed is in danger with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders saying they want to rewrite it.

“The rally is not to protect one person but to protect the Constitution,” he said.

Ramesh said the likes of Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren, NCP (SP) chief Shared Pawar, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury, CPI general secretary D Raja, National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti, Samajwadi Party supremo Akhilesh Yadav, DMK’s Tiruchi Siva, TMC’s Derek O’Brien, among others, will participate in the rally.

Delhi Congress chief Arvinder Singh Lovely and AICC in-charge of Delhi Deepak Babaria said a massive rally will be held to protest against the threats to democracy.

Congress comments on Sunday’s rally assume significance in view of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders pitching the rally as being specific to protesting against the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal by the Enforcement Directorate.

