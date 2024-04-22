Home

Andhra Pradesh Assembly Elections: Congress Releases Fresh List Of 28 Candidates, Replaces 10

Congress has replaced candidates in 10 constituencies.

Andhra Pradesh Assembly Elections: The Indian National Congress (INC) on Monday released the list of the names of 28 more candidates for the upcoming Andhra Pradesh Assembly polls. Interestingly, Congress has replaced candidates in 10 constituencies declared earlier.

Congress party’s Central Election Committee (CEC) announced candidates for Srikakulam, Visakhapatnam North, Vijayawada East, Ongole, Kadapa, Srisailam, and Hindupur seats among others.

According to the All India Congress Committee (AICC)’s press release, L Rama Rao will contest from Visakhapatnam North, S Padmasree (Vijayawada East), T Kalyal Aszal Ali Khan (Kadapa), and R Aswardha Narayana (Dharmavaram).

The party has replaced candidates in 10 constituencies. A Krishna Rao will contest from the Srikakulam Assembly segment, D Srinivas (Gajapathinagaram), M Sushil Raja (Tadikonda – SC), T Nagalakshmi (Ongole), D Subba Reddy (Kanigiri), N Kiran Kumar Reddy (Kovur), P V Srikanth Reddy (Sarvepalli), U Ramakrishna Rao (Gudur – SC), Chandanamudi Shiva (Sullurpeta – SC), and Mohammed Hussain Inayatulla (Hindupur).

Now, with this latest release of candidates’ names, Congress has fielded a total of 154 candidates for the 175 member Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly.

The (CPI), Congress, and CPI(M) are INDIA Alliance partners in Andhra Pradesh and as a part of the agreement, Congress has left eight seats each for the CPI and CPI(M).

With the latest equation on April 22, the INDIA Alliance’s seat-sharing arrangement has been done for 170 Assembly seats and candidates for five seats are yet to be announced.

Elections for the 175-member Assembly seats in Andhra Pradesh are scheduled on May 13 and the counting of votes is slated for June 4.

The Legislative Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh are scheduled to be held on 13 May 2024 to elect the 175 members of the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly.

The tenure of the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly is scheduled to end on 11 June 2024.

In the previous assembly elections held in April 2019, the YSR Congress Party formed the state government with YS Jagan Mohan Reddy becoming the Chief Minister of the southern state.

The votes will be counted and the results will be declared on 4 June 2024 along with the Lok Sabha Elections Results.

