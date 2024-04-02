Congress Releases List Of 17 Candidates, Complete List Inside

Congress has announced three candidates from Kishanganj, Katihar, and Bhagalpur in Bihar.

Congress List: Congress on Tuesday released a list of 17 Lok Sabha candidates for the Lok Sabha elections 2024. With the release of this list, the total number of candidates announced by Congress up till now has gone up to 228.

YS Sharmila Reddy, the current president of the Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee has been fielded from Andhra Pradesh’s Kadapa while former education minister MM Pallam Raju has been named from Kakinada in Andhra Pradesh.

The list includes eight candidates from Odisha, five from Andhra Pradesh, three from Bihar, and one from West Bengal.

In Odisha, Sanjay Bhoi, the former Lok Sabha MP is fielded from Bargarh from where he was elected in 2009 and served till 2014.

As for West Bengal, only one candidate has been named, Munish Tamang from Darjeeling.

In Bihar, where Congress is contesting as part of the INDIA alliance, the party has announced candidates from Kishanganj, Katihar, and Bhagalpur.

Mohammed Jawed, the current Congress MP, has been fielded from the Kishanganj Lok Sabha seat while senior leader Tariq Anwar will contest from Katihar and Congress MLA Ajeet Sharma will contest from the Bhagalpur Lok Sabha seat.

The two high-profile seats of Amethi and Raebareli are yet to be assigned candidates.

Here’s The Complete List Of 17 Congress Candidates

M.M. Pallam Raju from Kadinada, Andhra Pradesh Gidugu Rudra Raju from Rajahmundry, Andhra Pradesh J.D. Seelam from Bapatla, Andhra Pradesh PG Rampullaiah Yadav from Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh Y.S. Sharmila Reddy from Kadapa, Andhra Pradesh Mohammad Jawed from Kishanganj, Bihar Tariq Anwar from Katihar, Bihar Ajeet Sharma from Bhagalpur, Bihar Sanjay Bhoi from Bargarh, Odisha Janardan Dehury from Sundargarh, Odisha Manoj Mishra from Bolangir, Odisha Draupadi Majhi from Kalahandi, Odisha Bhujabal Majhi from Nabarangpur, Odisha Amir Chand Nayak from Kandhamal, Odisha Amir Chand Nayak, from Berhampur, Odisha Saptagiri Sankar Ulaka from Korapur, Odisha Dr. Munish Tamang from Darjeeling, West Bengal







