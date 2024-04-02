Rentokil PCI to Set New Standards in the Pest Control Industry with the Acquisition of HiCare

Rentokil PCI, India’s leading pest control service provider acclaimed for its expertise in pest control, has acquired HiCare Services Pvt. Ltd., a hygiene and pest management company via a share purchase deal. Rentokil PCI is part of Rentokil Initial plc.

This strategic alliance underscores Rentokil’s commitment to invest deeply within the Indian market. Facilitated through a share purchase deal, this acquisition includes HiCare’s customers, people and assets of the company propelling both entities towards sustained growth, innovation, and an optimistic future.

“The synergy stemming from this collaboration is a testament to our collective strength and shared vision,” remarked David Lewis, Managing Director, Rentokil PCI. “This strategic acquisition solidifies our vision to delivering unparalleled services and spearheading groundbreaking advancements in the pest control domain in India. Together, we are stronger, poised to redefine industry standards.”

The integration of Rentokil PCIs resources, expertise, and expansive market reach with HiCare’s specialized capabilities will empower the combined entity to maintain its pioneering role within the pest control industry. This amalgamation of strengths promises to reshape the landscape of Pest Control in India with the cutting-edge global standards in pest control.

“Our union with Rentokil PCI represents a significant milestone in our journey towards excellence,” expressed Pinakin Shah, CEO of HiCare. “By combining our strengths, we are committed to amplifying our offerings, leveraging our shared expertise, and fostering unparalleled innovation within the industry.“

With HiCare’s high quality commercial customer base and their headquarters situated in Mumbai, this strategic acquisition underscores Rentokil PCIs unwavering dedication to extending its footprint, enriching its capabilities, and reaffirming its leadership position in the Indian market.

The collaborative force between Rentokil PCI and HiCare sets the stage for unprecedented expansion, unparalleled service standards and innovation. By pooling resources, expertise, and unwavering commitment, the unified entity is poised to establish new benchmarks of excellence within the pest control industry in India.

About HiCare

HiCare services Pvt. Ltd., a digital & responsible hygiene and pest management company is successfully providing services in 200+ cities & 25,000+ businesses across the nation. It is specialized in pest management services like roaches, termites, mosquitoes, rodents, bed bugs and wood borers. In addition, it also offers bird netting, disinfection & deep cleaning services. They have a strong brand recognition, superior product knowledge, well trained professional experts and we work on global standards which helps us to be the leaders in the Indian market for pest control services.

About Rentokil PCI

Rentokil PCI is the leading pest control service provider in India. A Rentokil Initial brand, Rentokil PCI, was formed in 2017 through a joint venture (JV) between Pest Control India, the leading pest control company in India, and Rentokil, the world’s leading pest control brand. Rentokil PCI strongly aims to set new standards for customer service, having operations in over 300 locations in India. Rentokil PCI focuses on developing industry-leading service operations through the sharing of best practices, leading-edge innovations, and avant-garde digital technologies.

As the most trusted pest control and disinfection service providers in India, Rentokil PCI takes immense pride in its diversity, social responsibility, sustainability, and education initiatives. The expertise of the corporation is backed by its 6800+ employees and highly trained technicians (500+ Bird Pro certified employees, 550+ certified fumigators, and 35+ AFOs). At present, Rentokil PCI is serving a wide range of customers across industries – ranging from the largest multinational pharmaceutical, industrial, and food production companies to local, small-scale shops, restaurants, residential premises, and more.