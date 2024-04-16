Home

LoK Sabha Elections 2024: Congress Releases List of 3 Candidates For Jharkhand, Fields Deepika Pandey Singh from Godda

Mahagama MLA Deepika Pandey Singh will contest against sitting BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, while Anupama Singh, the wife of Bermo MLA Kumar Jaimangal Singh, will fight BJP’s Baghmara legislator Dulu Mahto.

Congress is eyeing a 4th straight win from Vatakara seat. (FILE)

Ranchi: The Congress on Tuesday announced the names of candidates for three more Lok Sabha constituencies – Godda, Chatra and Dhanbad. According to the list released by the party, legislator Deepika Pandey Singh, Krishna Nand Tripathi and Anupama Singh will contest the polls in Godda, Chatra and Dhanbad, respectively.

It had announced the names of three candidates – Kalicharan Munda, Sukhdeo Bhagat and Jai Prakashbhai Patel on March 27 for Khunti (ST), Lohardaga (ST) and Hazaribagh constituencies, respectively.

In Dhanbad, the saffron party had dropped sitting MP Pashupati Nath Singh, who has represented the seat since 2009, and fielded Mahato, against whom about two dozen criminal cases are lodged.

Mahato, who joined the BJP in 2014, had become an MLA in 2009 on the ticket of Jharkhand Vikash Morcha (JVM) of former chief minister Babulal Marandi.

Tripathi will be contesting against BJP candidate Kalicharan Singh from the Chatra seat, the Congress said.







