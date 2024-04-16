18 Maoists Killed In Encounter In Chhattisgarh Kanker Ahead Of Lok Sabha Polls; Two Security Personnel Wounded

The encounter is currently underway in the forest area falling under the jurisdiction of Chhotebethiya police station.

File Photo

New Delhi: In a recent development, an intense encounter broke out between security forces and Naxalites in the dense forests of Kanker district, Chhattisgarh, on Tuesday. The ongoing operation has resulted in the elimination of 18 maoists and sustained injuries to two security personnel, as confirmed by Kanker Superintendent of Police, IK Eleselaz, according to a report by news agency ANI.

Additionally, the police have recovered 7 AK-series rifles and 3 Light Machine guns from the place of the encounter. One BSF personnel was shot in the leg during the EOF, but he was evacuated and is now safe, BSF revealed in a recent statement.

Ongoing Operation in Chhotebethiya Police Station

The encounter is currently underway in the forest area falling under the jurisdiction of Chhotebethiya police station. As per the latest reports, the security forces are engaged in a fierce gun battle with the Naxalites, who have a strong presence in the region.

Two Security Personnel Injured in Encounter

During the course of the encounter, two brave security personnel sustained injuries while combating the Naxalites. The injured personnel are currently receiving medical attention, and their condition is being closely monitored. The identities of the injured personnel have not been disclosed yet.

Previous Encounters in Kanker District

This is not the first time that Kanker district has witnessed such an encounter. Last month, a similar incident took place in the district, resulting in the death of one Naxalite. The security forces also managed to recover a gun, explosives, and other materials from the encounter site.

Naxal Presence in Chhattisgarh

Chhattisgarh has been grappling with the menace of Naxalism for several decades now. The state, particularly the Bastar region, has been a hotbed of Naxal activities, with frequent incidents of violence and encounters between security forces and Naxalites.In another recent incident, a Naxalite was killed during an encounter in Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada district, highlighting the ongoing efforts of security forces to combat the Naxal threat in the state.

Government’s Efforts to Tackle Naxalism

The government has been taking various measures to tackle the Naxal problem in Chhattisgarh. These include increasing the presence of security forces in Naxal-affected areas, providing development assistance to the local population, and encouraging the surrender of Naxalites through rehabilitation programs.

However, despite these efforts, the Naxal threat continues to persist in the state, with frequent incidents of violence and encounters.







