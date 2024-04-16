Sunita Kejriwal Stepping Into Politics? Delhi CM Wife To Campaign For AAP In Gujarat

Home

News

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Sunita Kejriwal Stepping Into Politics? Delhi CM’s Wife To Campaign For AAP In Gujarat

While Arvind Kejriwal will continue to remain the Delhi CM, quashing rumours of his wife becoming his successor, it seems like nonetheless, Sunita Kejriwal has decided to step into politics as she will be campaigning for AAP, for the upcoming polls…

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

Sunita Kejriwal

New Delhi: The Chief Minister of Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal has been behind bars for the last fifteen days after he was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the Delhi Excise Policy Case. While there were rumours and speculations that Arvind Kejriwal’s wife and former bureaucrat Sunita Kejriwal might become the next Delhi CM, these were all put to rest by the Rajya Sabha MP and senior leader of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Sanjay Singh. Now, it seems that Sunita Kejriwal, who might not become CM, is finally going to set foot in the world of politics. The former IRS officer will now be campaigning for AAP in Gujarat for the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections 2024.

Delhi CM’s Wife Sunita Kejriwal Stepping Into Politics

As mentioned earlier, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s wife Sunita Kejriwal is finally stepping into politics and will be campaigning for AAP, for the upcoming polls. The Aam Aadmi Party has named Sunita Kejriwal, the wife of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, in the list of 40 star campaigners for the Lok Sabha election campaign in Gujarat. The star campaigners include many other senior and popular leaders of the party.

Aam Aadmi Party Star Campaigners For LS Polls 2024

The party has named its major leaders, including Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, Atishi, Sanjay Singh, Gopal Rai and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann Singh, to woo the voters in the state. The list also includes Dr Sandeep Pathak, Pankaj Gupta, Raghav Chadha, Satendra Jain, Saurabh Bhardwaj, Kailash Gehlot, Imran Hussain, Aman Arora, Gopal Italia, Isudan Gadhvi, Hemant Khava, Sudhir Vaghani, Alpesh Kathiriya, Rajubhai Solanki, Jagmalbhai Wala, Jewel Vasra, Kailash Gadhvi, Dr Ramesh Patel, Monoj Sorathiya, Sagarbhai Rabari, Pravin Ram, Yuvraj Singh Jadeja, Raju Karpada, Chetan Raval, Gouri Desai, Karshan Bhadarka Bapu, Reshmaben Patel, Naresh Poonabhai Bariya, Niranjan Vasava, Radhika Rathwa, Pankaj Patel, Jayesh Sangada and Ram Dhaduk.

Sunita Kejriwal, who was an Indian Revenue Services (IRS) officer, took voluntary retirement to support her husband, who joined politics and founded the political party Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). Recently, Sunita Kejriwal has been in the news for communicating with the public, on behalf of her husband. The speculations of her replacing the AAP Supremo as Delhi CM were put down by Sanjay Singh, who said that she is just interacting with her husband and conveying his messages to the party leaders.

(Inputs from ANI)







