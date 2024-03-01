Congress To Launch Campaign Next Week; Manifesto To Go With Rahul Gandhi’s Slogan ‘Jitni Abadi, utna haq’

Lok Sabha Polls 2024: The Congress party is expected to launch its campaign for the Lok Sabha elections next week.

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi during the ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’, in Moradabad, Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024. (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: The Congress party is preparing for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, and as part of the process, it is scheduled to launch its campaign next week. Notably, the party aims to engage with a diverse range of voters across different age groups and effectively communicate its message to the target audiences. Additionally, they have enlisted the assistance of two reputable companies to manage their promotional content and billboards.

Shifting away from conventional tactics, the Congress party has planned to deploy a unique media strategy, focusing on local-level promotions to rival the BJP’s well-planned advertisement campaign. The reprt has stated that the Congress will also put up hoardings promising a legal guarantee for the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for farmers. Earlier, during the farmers’ ‘Delhi Chalo’ March, the party announced it would provide a legal guarantee of MSP for farmers if they voted to power.

‘Jitni Abadi, utna haq’ To Remain In Focus

With its special focus on farmers and youth, the grand old party will prepare its manifesto. The manifesto is being prepared in line with Rahul Gandhi’s slogan of ‘Jitni Abadi, utna haq’, the report said. The Congress has promised to conduct a nationwide caste census if voted to power, claiming that it would be conducive to policy-making for people belonging to different communities on the basis of their population.

Party’s Manifesto Committee To Meet On March 4

The meeting of the party’s manifesto committee will be held on March 4, according to the report.

In order to provide momentum to the election campaign, the Congress has appointed one lakh Booth Level Agents (BLA). The Lok Sabha polls are likely to be held in April–May this year.

The political landscape of the country is undergoing a significant change given that the INDIA bloc, which is an alliance of 28 political parties formed to take on the BJP in the coming polls, is set to oppose the ruling party. Notably, the mega-alliance has yet to announce its prime ministerial candidate. Earlier in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) bagged 303 seats, while the Congress and its allies gained 52 seats.

(With inputs from ANI)







