Congress Unveils New Campaign Song Themed On Nyay; Watch Video

The Congress’s campaign song and its focus on the five pillars of justice have set the tone for the Lok Sabha polls.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

File Photo (ANI)

New Delhi: As the Lok Sabha polls draw near, the Congress party has unveiled its latest campaign strategy, centered around the theme of “Nyay” or justice. On Monday, the party released a campaign song that encapsulates its vision for a more equitable and just India. The song, with the lyrics “Hum Saath Hain To Haath Ye Halat Badal Dega,” was released by Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh and spokesperson Supriya Shrinate at the AICC headquarters in New Delhi.

हम साथ हैं

तो हाथ ये

हालात बदल देगा @INCIndia’s campaign song for the Lok Sabha elections, 2024#HaathBadlegaHalaat pic.twitter.com/H41GHrUC3T — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) April 15, 2024

The Five Pillars of Nyay

The Congress’s campaign has been built around five key pillars of justice, each targeting a specific segment of society. These pillars are:

Naari Nyay (Justice for Women) Kisaan Nyay (Justice for Farmers) Yuva Nyay (Justice for Youth) Shramik Nyay (Justice for Labourers) Hissedaari Nyay (Participatory Justice)

The party believes that by addressing the concerns and aspirations of these groups, it can create a more inclusive and prosperous India.

Congress Campaign: “Haath Badlega Halaat”

The Congress’s campaign has gone through several phases, each building upon the previous one. It started with the slogan “mere vikas ka do hisaab,” which demanded accountability for the government’s development claims. The campaign then moved on to “haath badlega halaat,” which focused on the five pillars of justice.

As part of its campaign, the Congress is distributing “nyay patra” or guarantee cards to eight crore households across the country. These cards outline the party’s promises and commitments to the people. According to Jairam Ramesh, about 80 per cent of the cards have already been distributed in the constituencies that go to polls on April 19.

Congress Leaders Accuse PM Modi of Cheating

The Congress leaders claim that their “nyay patra” has rattled the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and forced Prime Minister Narendra Modi to resort to communal rhetoric in his campaign speeches. Supriya Shrinate accused PM Modi of cheating the people and said that the Congress’s campaign is based on the dreams and hopes of the people.







