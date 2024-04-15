ECI Cracks Down On Money Power, Seizes Rs 4650 Crores, Rs 100 Crore Seized Each Day Since March 1

Election Commissions has said that action will continue to be strict and non-stop.

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: With General Elections 2024 underway, the Election Commission of India (ECI) is on track for the highest-ever seizures of inducements recorded in the 75-year history of Lok Sabha elections in the country.

Enforcement Agencies have made a record seizure of over Rs. 4650 crores even before the first phase of polling for the 18th Lok Sabha elections commences on Friday. This marks a sharp increase over Rs 3475 crores seized during the entire Lok Sabha election in 2019.

Significantly, 45% of the seizures are of drugs and narcotics that are under the special focus of the Commission.

In an incident in Nilgiris, Tamil Nadu, the Commission suspended the flying squad team leader for laxity in duty and selective checking of a cavalcade of a prominent leader. The Commission has also taken strict action against approximately 106 government servants who have been found assisting politicians in campaigning, thereby violating the Code of Conduct and instructions.

Months before elections and more intensively from January 2024, senior officials from the Election Commission visited every State and Union territory to emphasize the importance of combating the influence of money in elections.

There was a substantial focus on drug seizures, which accounted for approximately 75% of the total seizures in January and February 2024. Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar highlighted that besides the risk of dirty money being used to influence elections, drugs pose a serious social menace with the potential to harm communities, particularly youth.

The Commission has also collaborated with the Directorate General of the Narcotics Control Bureau and its senior officials to identify key routes and corridors for drug trafficking and ensure effective countermeasures are in place. Over the past few years, significant seizures have been made during elections to State Assemblies, including during the operation of Model Code of Conduct in States like Gujarat, Punjab, Manipur, Nagaland, Tripura, and Mizoram.







