NationalPolitics

ECI Cracks Down On Money Power, Seizes Rs 4650 Crores, Rs 100 Crore Seized Each Day Since March 1

Photo of reporter reporter Follow on X Send an email 1 hour ago
0 74 1 minute read

Election Commissions has said that action will continue to be strict and non-stop.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677
ECI, Money Power, General Elections 2024, Lok Sabha elections, Lok Sabha Elections 2024, Election Commission of India, Lok Sabha, Chief Election Commissioner, Rajiv Kumar, Model Code of Conduct, MCC, Gujarat, Punjab, Manipur, Nagaland, Tripura, Mizoram
Representational image (ANI)

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: With General Elections 2024 underway, the Election Commission of India (ECI) is on track for the highest-ever seizures of inducements recorded in the 75-year history of Lok Sabha elections in the country.

Enforcement Agencies have made a record seizure of over Rs. 4650 crores even before the first phase of polling for the 18th Lok Sabha elections commences on Friday. This marks a sharp increase over Rs 3475 crores seized during the entire Lok Sabha election in 2019.

Significantly, 45% of the seizures are of drugs and narcotics that are under the special focus of the Commission.

In an incident in Nilgiris, Tamil Nadu, the Commission suspended the flying squad team leader for laxity in duty and selective checking of a cavalcade of a prominent leader. The Commission has also taken strict action against approximately 106 government servants who have been found assisting politicians in campaigning, thereby violating the Code of Conduct and instructions.

Months before elections and more intensively from January 2024, senior officials from the Election Commission visited every State and Union territory to emphasize the importance of combating the influence of money in elections.

There was a substantial focus on drug seizures, which accounted for approximately 75% of the total seizures in January and February 2024. Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar highlighted that besides the risk of dirty money being used to influence elections, drugs pose a serious social menace with the potential to harm communities, particularly youth.

The Commission has also collaborated with the Directorate General of the Narcotics Control Bureau and its senior officials to identify key routes and corridors for drug trafficking and ensure effective countermeasures are in place. Over the past few years, significant seizures have been made during elections to State Assemblies, including during the operation of Model Code of Conduct in States like Gujarat, Punjab, Manipur, Nagaland, Tripura, and Mizoram.




Source link

Photo of reporter reporter Follow on X Send an email 1 hour ago
0 74 1 minute read
Photo of reporter

reporter

Related Articles

Shrimad Rajchandra Mission Delhi: Empowering Humanity’s Spiritual Journey under Sri Guru Ratna Prabhu’s Leadership

7 hours ago

Playground Season 3 is a Massive Success; This Gaming Reality Show has now been Extended by Two Weeks

7 hours ago

Formovie Projectors Fast Emerging as the Premium Choice in India’s Home Entertainment

7 hours ago

L&T Finance Ltd. Empowers Over 42 Lakh Community Members through the Digital Sakhi Program

7 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please allow our advertisement to let us grow