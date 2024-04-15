Delhi Residents Have Reason To Rejoice As IMD Predicts Pleasant Weather For Week, Details Inside

The IMD has predicted a partly cloudy sky for Tuesday along with strong surface winds.

Delhi Weather: Delhi on Monday recorded a maximum temperature of 35.2 degrees Celsius, one degree less than normal. This information was shared by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The weather office further said that Monday was a pleasant day for Delhiites as the sky was covered with clouds adding that there is a slight chance of rain during the night.

As for Tuesday, the IMD has predicted a partly cloudy sky accompanied by strong surface winds expected to reach speeds of 20 to 25 kmph during the day.

The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to reach 35 and 22 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Meanwhile, another western disturbance is going to hit the Himalayan regions soon and its effect will also be visible in the plains of northwest India. The IMD has issued a warning of thunderstorms and rain for two days in the Delhi-NCR region.

Delhiites have a reason to heave a sigh of relief as the Met office has said that the people of Delhi will get respite from the scorching heat throughout the week due to strong wind, clouds, and a light drizzle.

IMD has further predicted light rain with stormy winds and thundershowers in Delhi NCR on April 19 and 20 with a wind speed of 30 to 40 kilometers per hour.

Talking about the air quality, Delhi’s air quality (AQI) remained at 204 i.e. in the poor category on Monday due to an increase in the amount of pollutant particles in the air,

However, due to an increase in the wind speed, it is likely to improve in the next two days.

