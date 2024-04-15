Home

Shashi Tharoor vs Rajeev Chandrasekhar: ECI Issues Strict Warning To Congress Leader Over ‘Unsubstantiated Accusations’

A ‘strict warning’ has been issued by the Election Commission of India to Shashi Tharoor, for making ‘unverified allegations’ on his BJP counterpart Rajeev Chandrasekhar. Here’s what happened..

New Delhi: The Lok Sabha Elections 2024 are scheduled to begin in less than a week and ahead of the polls, politicians of different political parties are trying to put their best foot forward and proving to the voters, how they are better than each of their counterpart. A similar war is going on in Thiruvananthapuram where Congress candidate Shashi Tharoor is standing up against his BJP counterpart Rajeev Chandrasekhar. Recently, in a television interview, Shashi Tharoor made some statements against Chandrasekhar which violated the Model Code of Conduct and now, a ‘strict warning’ regarding the same has been issued by the Election Commission of India (ECI), to the Congress veteran. Read to know what this is all about…

ECI Issues ‘Strict Warning’ To Shashi Tharoor

As mentioned earlier, the Election Commission has found the statements by Congress leader Shashi Tharoor against BJP’s Rajeev Chandrasekhar in a TV interview were unwarranted and violated the Model Code of Conduct and warned him against making “unverified allegations” in the future. The “strict warning” from the Election Commission (EC) came on complaints by the BJP’s Election Legal Convener and the NDA’s Election Committee Convener who had alleged that Mr Tharoor had made unsubstantiated accusations against Mr Chandrasekhar in an interview.

Congress Veteran Denied Allegations Against Him

Shashi Tharoor, who is a local MP from Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha constituency and is contesting from there against Mr Chandrasekhar, had denied the allegation against him and contended he had not mentioned Mr Chandrasekhar or his party’s name anywhere in the interview. The Congress leader had also said his statement was only a general observation as told to him by people.

Shashi Tharoor’s Contention Was ‘Untenable’: Election Commission

Disagreeing with his claim, the EC said his contention was “untenable.” It said that “the imputations when read along with the context of the interview pointed at Rajeev Chandrasekhar. Any reasonable man could have made out from the interview that the accusations were directed at Rajeev Chandrasekhar.” The poll panel also said Tharoor Mr has not offered any proof to substantiate the statements he made against Mr Chandrasekhar in the interview. “Considering the gravity of the allegations, such a statement was unwarranted and violates the Model Code of Conduct (MCC),” it held.

At the same time, the EC also held it cannot be proved that Mr Tharoor has appealed to caste, communal, or religious feelings through his statements. “The statements were general and the intention to target such feelings cannot be made out. Shashi Tharoor is given a strict warning to not make unverified allegations in the future in contravention to the MCC,” it said in its order of April 12.

ECI’s Direction To Concerned TV Channel

The EC also directed the TV channel that conducted the interview “not to broadcast the impugned part of the interview till the MCC is in force.” “Further, they are directed to remove/ stop any other form of publication of the impugned part of the interview till the MCC is in force,” it added. Mr Chandrasekhar, Union Minister of State for Information Technology and Electronics, has already sent a legal notice to Mr Tharoor, accusing the Congress MP of making defamatory statements against him on the TV channel. The notice demanded that Mr Tharoor “immediately withdraw” all the allegations made against Mr Chandrashekhar on April 6 and tender an unconditional public apology to him on print and electronic media.

A war of words between Rajeev Chandrasekhar and Shashi Tharoor has been going on for quite some time now; both the leaders will be standing against each other for the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections 2024 which will be conducted in a total of seven phases. The counting of votes will take place on June 4, 2024.

(Inputs from PTI)







