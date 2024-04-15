Rahul Gandhi To Visit Kerala Tomorrow, Check Complete Schedule

Kerala has traditionally been a stronghold for the Congress party, with the UDF enjoying significant support among the electorate.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

Rahul Gandhi Kerala Visit Complete Schedule

Thiruvananthapuram: As the Lok Sabha elections draw closer, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is gearing up to intensify his campaign efforts in Kerala. The former party president, who is seeking re-election from the Wayanad constituency, will embark on a two-day visit to the state starting Tuesday, April 16.

Gandhi’s itinerary includes a series of “Janasamparkam” (public outreach) programs and roadshows across various districts in Kerala. The Congress leader will kick off his campaign tour with a “Janasamparkam” event at Kodiyathur, Theyyathumkadavu in Kozhikode district, at 10:30 am on Tuesday.

Subsequently, Gandhi will proceed to Malappuram district, where he is scheduled to participate in five “Janasamparkam” events at Keezhuparamba Town, Urangattiri, Mampad, Nilambur, and Moothedam. The roadshows will cover key areas such as Pathanappuram Pallipadi, Thottikara, Janathapadi, Kuttikad, and Maruthankhal.

Rahul Gandhi Kerala Visit: Complete Schedule

The Congress leader’s visit to Kerala comes at a crucial juncture, with the party aiming to retain its stronghold in the state. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) had won 19 out of the 20 parliamentary seats in Kerala, with Gandhi himself securing a resounding victory in Wayanad.

Here is the visit schedule for Rahul Gandhi’s campaign tour in Kerala on Tuesday, April 16, 2024:

10:30 AM: “Janasamparkam” at Kodiyathur, Theyyathumkadavu – Kodiyathoor, Kozhikode Location: Kodiyathur, Theyyathumkadavu – Kodiyathoor

District: Kozhikode 11:15 AM: “Janasamparkam” at Keezhuparamba Town to Keezhuparamba, Malappuram Location: Keezhuparamba Town to Keezhuparamba

District: Malappuram 12:00 PM: “Janasamparkam” at Urangattiri – Pathanappuram Pallipadi to Therattamal Ground, Malappuram Location: Urangattiri – Pathanappuram Pallipadi to Therattamal Ground

District: Malappuram 1:45 PM: “Janasamparkam” at Mampad – Thottikara to Mampad Town, Malappuram Location: Mampad – Thottikara to Mampad Town

District: Malappuram 2:15 PM: “Janasamparkam” at Nilambur – Janathapadi to Chandakunnu, Malappuram Location: Nilambur – Janathapadi to Chandakunnu

District: Malappuram 3:00 PM: “Janasamparkam” at Moothedam – Kuttikad to Moothedam Town, Malappuram Location: Moothedam – Kuttikad to Moothedam Town

District: Malappuram 4:15 PM: “Janasamparkam” at Karuvarakundu (Kannath to Maruthankhal), Malappuram Location: Karuvarakundu (Kannath to Maruthankhal)

District: Malappuram

High Stakes for Congress in Kerala

Kerala has traditionally been a stronghold for the Congress party, with the UDF enjoying significant support among the electorate. However, the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF), led by the Communist Party of India (Marxist), has been making concerted efforts to make inroads into the UDF’s vote base.

The BJP, which has been trying to expand its presence in the southern state, is also expected to put up a strong fight in select constituencies. Union Minister V Muraleedharan is contesting from the Thiruvananthapuram seat, while actor-turned-politician Suresh Gopi is the party’s candidate in Thrissur.

With the stage set for a high-stakes battle in Kerala, Rahul Gandhi’s campaign tour is expected to provide a boost to the Congress party’s prospects in the state. As the Lok Sabha elections enter the final lap, all eyes will be on how the political landscape in Kerala shapes up in the coming weeks







