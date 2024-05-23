Delhi’s Lady Shri Ram, Venkateswara College Get Bomb Threat Calls

New Delhi: Lady Shri Ram College and Sri Venkateswara College of Delhi University on Thursday received calls regarding bomb threats. A Delhi Fire Service (DFS) officials said a call was received at 4.38 pm and two fire tenders have been pressed into service. The local police, a bomb disposal squad, a bomb detection team have arrived at the spot along with a dog squad and are conducting searches.

The officials said they have found nothing suspicious yet. The Lady Sri Ram College becomes the latest prominent establishment to have received a bomb threat.

According to news agency ANI, fire tenders and Delhi Police reached the spot soon after receiving the calls. The incident came a day after the Union Home ministry office on Wednesday received a hoax threat. To recall, Delhi-NCR schools and hospitals had earlier received similar threats.

Over the past few weeks, bomb threat emails have been received by many establishments in the national capital, including schools and hospitals. Delhi’s Chacha Nehru Hospital received a bomb threat on April 30 while more than 150 schools got threats from a Russia-based mailing service company on May 1.

Twenty hospitals, the IGI Airport and the Northern Railways’ CPRO office in Delhi received bomb threats through emails from a Cyprus-based mailing service company on May 12.

Seven Delhi hospitals and the Tihar Jail received bomb threats from the same Cyprus-based mailing service company on May 14. The Delhi Police is conducting investigations into the email bomb threats.