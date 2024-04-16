EAM Jaishankar On Killings Of Indian Students In USA

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar was answering a question pertaining to the killing of Indian students in the USA.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar speaks during an interaction on Indian Foreign Policy, in Ahmedabad. (ANI Photo)

EAM Jaishankar: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday while expressing his concern over the incidents of killings of Indian students in the USA, said that he “does share the worry of the kin though the incidents are unconnected”.

Jaishankar was answering a question on the recent incidents of Indian students being killed in the USA in the last three and half months.

“If anything happens to the students, it is a great tragedy to the family, a big concern for us. Our embassy and consulates have looked at every case. They are actually unconnected. Some had personal issues, some had an accident and somebody was unfortunately murdered. So each case has been different,” said Jaishankar adding that people today are more aware and the number of Indian students is also strong enough.

“I do share the worry. Even if they are unconnected, we have told embassies to keep in close touch with them. Whenever new students come, they should talk to them. In new cities, there are some pockets where you have to tell people that they should not go and also to convey not to take foolish risks. We have presently 11 to 12 lakh students studying abroad in different countries.

“Every Indian going out you have Modi’s guarantee. The student welfare is particularly important for us and we are working on it,” he said.

“We are very cognizant. There are going to be difficult years. Actually. India is an oasis of stability. If you look at any part of the world, few can say that they are better off today compared to the last five or 10 years. We have progressed, secured ourselves and built capacities.

“But, it should not blind us. We have big challenges. For this, you need an experienced, courageous Prime Minister as well as a team in which he has confidence,” he said answering a question on handling the changing scenarios of the world.

(With IANS inputs)







